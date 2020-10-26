Left Menu
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development says $556.6 million provided to Sudan, commits to completing $1.5 billion UAE grant

The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development said on Monday it has provided $556.6 million to Sudan in monetary, economic, and other forms of aid, and said it will continue to provide assistance to Sudan to complete a $1.5 billion grant the UAE committed to last year.

That total included a previously announced $250 million dollar deposit in Sudan's central bank, as well as $119.8 million in budget support. The aid also included 540,000 tonnes of wheat worth $144.7 million, medical aid worth $19.75 million and educational aid worth $11.4.

