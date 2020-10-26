Left Menu
Development News Edition

NTPC board to consider buyback of equity shares on Nov 2

Last week, markets regulator Sebi granted exemption to NTPC from certain buyback norms for the proposed merger of its wholly-owned subsidiaries with the parent company. In October, NTPC had filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to seek exemption from the strict enforcement of the buyback norms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 21:06 IST
NTPC board to consider buyback of equity shares on Nov 2

State-owned power giant NTPC on Monday said its board will on November 2 consider a proposal to buy back the company's equity shares. Last week, markets regulator Sebi granted exemption to NTPC from certain buyback norms for the proposed merger of its wholly-owned subsidiaries with the parent company.

In October, NTPC had filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to seek exemption from the strict enforcement of the buyback norms. The board in its meeting on November 2 will consider proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company, NTPC said in a BSE filing. The application had been necessitated on account of a scheme of amalgamation providing for the merger of NTPC's wholly-owned subsidiaries with itself. In November 2019, NTPC's board of directors approved a scheme of amalgamation entailing the merger of Nabinagar Power Generating Company Ltd and Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd with NTPC.

For this, the company proposed to explore the possibility of buying back its equity shares from the existing shareholders on a proportionate basis through the tender offer route, subject to the requisite approval. However, such buyback will not be permitted under certain provisions of the buyback regulations as there is a scheme of amalgamation pending at the time of the public announcement. The provision of buyback norms for which exemption is sought "prohibits the company from making any public announcement of buyback during the pendency of any scheme of amalgamation pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013," Sebi noted. Sebi had considered NTPC's application and noted that the proposed buyback, as per NTPC, will be in the interests of investors as the shareholders of the company will benefit from return of surplus cash through the buyback programme.

NTPC confirmed that there will be no new issue of equity shares or change in the shareholding pattern of the company consequent to the scheme of amalgamation with its wholly-owned subsidiaries. Thus, the Sebi granted exemption to NTPC from ensuring compliance with certain provision of buyback norms. It had also said the relaxation from the enforcement of the provision granted by Sebi shall not be construed as a relaxation from any other requirement under the buyback norms.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K LG says empowerment of youth is imperative for better future

The empowerment of youth is imperative for a better tomorrow and when we empower youth, we empower the future of the nation, said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor LG Manoj Sinha on Monday. Sinha made these remarks during a meeting he c...

BJP wins LAHDC-Leh polls; bags 15 seats out of 26

Retaining power, the BJP on Monday won the election to the 26-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council LAHDC-Leh by bagging 15 seats, while the Congress got nine seats. Independents won two seats in the election, the first since La...

Ant's Hong Kong leg of $34.4 bln dual-listing oversubscribed, sources say

Ant Group, which is raising up to 34.4 billion in what would be the worlds largest market debut, has seen order books for the Hong Kong leg oversubscribed one hour after launch on Monday, people with knowledge of the matter said. The fintec...

Harsh Vardhan takes dig at Congress over farm loan waiver promise, says no one can befool people of Bihar

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday took a dig at Congress over its promise of waiving loans of farmers in poll-bound Bihar and said nobody can befool the people of the state. This is Bihar, the public here knows everything. No on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020