Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy's foreign ministry advises against overseas travel, warns of curbs

Italy's Foreign Ministry advised Italians on Monday against trips to other European countries because of surging coronavirus cases, and warned that people might get trapped overseas if travel bans became necessary.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 26-10-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 21:38 IST
Italy's foreign ministry advises against overseas travel, warns of curbs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Italy's Foreign Ministry advised Italians on Monday against trips to other European countries because of surging coronavirus cases, and warned that people might get trapped overseas if travel bans became necessary. "In view of the worsening epidemiological situation in Europe, the foreign ministry recommends that all compatriots avoid travelling abroad except for strictly necessary reasons," said a statement said on the ministry's website.

"It should also be noted that given the high number of infections in many European countries, further restrictions on travel in the future cannot be excluded, which would risk complicating any return to Italy." The ministry further warned of the dangers of travelling beyond Europe. "Similar repatriation problems could occur, with much more serious consequences, in case of travel to non-EU destinations," it said.

The Italian government helped repatriate almost 100,000 citizens earlier in the year after they were stranded abroad as borders were closed around the world amid coronavirus fears. Many travel restrictions were eased after the initial viral wave subsided, but cases have risen sharply again this month in many countries including Italy.

In a new record, almost half a million new coronavirus infections were recorded globally in a 24-hour period during the weekend, according to Reuters data. There have been mounting protests in Italy against intensified restrictions meant to curb coronavirus contagion, and officials said the government would present a package of measures on Tuesday to shore up damaged businesses.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thackeray showed mirror to BJP in his Dussehra speech: NCP

The NCP on Monday defended Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his criticism of the BJP during the Shiv Senas Dussehra rally, saying he mirrored reality to the NDA lead constituent through his speech. Minority Affairs Minister ...

Shoe hurled at Gujarat Deputy CM, BJP sees Congress hand

An unidentified person on Monday hurled a shoe in the direction of Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel when he was addressing the media after a poll rally in Vadodara district. However, the footwear missed the target and landed just a...

Chhattisgarh cabinet approves various amendments in state policies

In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the state government gave approvals to a number of amendments in the state policies on Monday. As per a state government release, the Chief Minister approved the pr...

PM on 2-day Gujarat trip from Oct 30; to visit Patel statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Gujarat on October 30 on a two-day visit during which he is scheduled to launch a host of projects, including the famed seaplane service between Kevadiya and Ahmedabad, said an official on Monday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020