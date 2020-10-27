Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles on soaring virus cases, worries about U.S. stimulus

U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday, with the S&P 500 headed for its biggest daily decline in almost seven weeks, as soaring coronavirus cases and uncertainty about a fiscal relief bill in Washington dimmed the outlook for the U.S. economic recovery. The United States, Russia and France set daily records for coronavirus infections.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 00:13 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles on soaring virus cases, worries about U.S. stimulus

U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday, with the S&P 500 headed for its biggest daily decline in almost seven weeks, as soaring coronavirus cases and uncertainty about a fiscal relief bill in Washington dimmed the outlook for the U.S. economic recovery.

The United States, Russia and France set daily records for coronavirus infections. The number of hospitalized Americans with COVID-19 rose to a two-month high. Travel-related stocks, vulnerable to COVID-19 related curbs, dropped. The S&P 1500 airlines index fell 5.9% and cruise line operators Carnival Corp and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd shed 8.8% and 11.2%, respectively.

"Fears about COVID-19 resurgence and the continued failure to reach a fiscal policy package between Republicans and Democrats has investors unnerved," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston. "Those are the two biggest drivers of today's decline."

The energy index tracked a more than 3% fall in oil prices, falling 3.9%. The economically sensitive industrials and financials also posted steep declines among S&P sectors. In talks on U.S. fiscal relief from the pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said there were a number of areas in House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plan that President Donald Trump cannot accept.

Wall Street's fear gauge hit its highest in more than seven weeks as uncertainty grew over the Nov. 3 election. Some 60 million Americans have voted in a record-breaking early turnout as Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden entered their final week of campaigning. It is also one of the busiest weeks of the third-quarter earnings season that will see results from mega-cap U.S. tech firms including Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Google-parent Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc.

The tech sector is among the only three sectors apart from healthcare and consumer staples expected to post an increase in profit from a year earlier. Of the 139 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings so far, 83.5% have beaten Wall Street expectations, according to Refinitiv data.

At 2:21 p.m. ET (1821 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 779.76 points, or 2.75%, to 27,555.81. The S&P 500 lost 78.66 points, or 2.27%, to 3,386.73 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 251.20 points, or 2.18%, to 11,297.08. Software company Oracle Corp fell 4.1% after German rival SAP abandoned medium-term profitability targets and warned of a longer-than-expected recovery time from the pandemic hit.

Hasbro Inc tumbled 10% as quarterly adjusted revenue fell due to coronavirus-led delays in production of movies and TV shows. Companies deemed stay-at-home winners including Amazon.com Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc and video game companies Activision Blizzard Inc and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc rose between 0.4% and 1.4%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 8.06-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 5.49-to-1 ratio favored decliners. The S&P 500 posted three new 52-week highs and two new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 26 new highs and 45 new lows. (Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and David Gregorio)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman held for husband's murder

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a woman for allegedly killing her husband in west Delhis Nihal Vihar area. The accused has been identified as Abigail, police said.On Monday morning, police received information from Deen Dayal Upadhyay H...

No onion auctions in Nashik district APMCs

There were no onion auctions in Agriculture Produce Market Committees APMCs across Nashik district of Maharashtra on Monday as traders registered their protest against the stock limit on the commodity imposed by the Centre. The Lasalgaon AP...

Merkel's party postpones Dec. 4 congress planned to choose new leader

The executive committee of German Chancellor Angela Merkels Christian Democrats CDU has decided to postpone a party congress planned for Dec. 4 to elect a new leader, Secretary General Paul Ziemiak said on Monday.The executive committee agr...

Missing American's mother says Pompeo undermines his release

The mother of Austin Tice, a freelance journalist and former U.S. Marine officer who disappeared while reporting in Syria in 2012, on Monday accused U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of undermining efforts to free her son. In a statement ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020