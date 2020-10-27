Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former UK Prime Minister Cameron backs internships for Black students

British former Prime Minister David Cameron and other public figures backed an initiative launching on Tuesday to increase the number of internships open only to Black applicants in finance, law and other sectors.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-10-2020 02:36 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 02:30 IST
Former UK Prime Minister Cameron backs internships for Black students
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

British former Prime Minister David Cameron and other public figures backed an initiative launching on Tuesday to increase the number of internships open only to Black applicants in finance, law and other sectors. The 10,000 Black Interns project is based on a smaller programme that provided similar internships in the fund management industry.

Organisers said they had received support from employers in the accountancy, education, finance, legal, marketing and recruitment sectors, among others. "This initiative will help build a more inclusive economy that works for everyone," Cameron said.

The programme also received backing from former Labour Party politicians and the Confederation of British Industry. Internships restricted to Black applicants are rare in Britain. Diversity programmes in Britain's public sector are usually open to Asian and other minority ethnicity applicants, and sometimes to white applicants from poorer backgrounds.

Unadjusted figures from Britain's Office for National Statistics showed that in 2018, Black employees on average earned 9% less per hour than white British workers, while those of Chinese and Indian heritage earned 31% and 12% more respectively. Black employees typically earned more than those with Pakistani and Bangladeshi heritage.

These gaps narrowed but generally did not disappear when the figures were adjusted for workers' level of education, age, type of work and other factors, with a 7% shortfall remaining for British-born Black employees versus white British workers. In the last census in 2011, 3.3% of the population in England and Wales identified as Black.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The United States, Russia and France set new daily records for coronavirus infections as a second wave swelled across parts of the Northern Hemisphere, forcing some countries to impose new restrictions.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interact...

Czechs tighten measures against COVID-19 with curfew, retail curbs

The Czech government ordered a 9 p.m. curfew and will limit retail sales on Sundays as part of tighter measures to curb the spread of novel coronavirus infections, ministers said on Monday.The government has stepped up restrictions three ti...

Motor racing-Dixon has high hopes for new era with Johnson as teammate

Scott Dixon, fresh off a sixth IndyCar title that put another stamp on his legacy, now looks ahead to a 2021 season in which he will not even be the most decorated member of his team with the arrival of NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson. The pair...

U.S. State Department approves $2.37 bln more in potential arms sales to Taiwan -Pentagon

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of 100 Boeing-made Harpoon Coastal Defense Systems to Taiwan in a deal that has a potential value of up to 2.37 billion, the Pentagon said on Monday. The move comes days after the St...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020