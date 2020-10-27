Left Menu
Medgluv, a supplier of medical gloves to the national health care industry, said it received the shipment at its office in Coral Springs on Friday night. On Sunday night, surveillance video shows thieves backing a truck up to the shipping container and hauling off the personal protective equipment.

PTI | Coralsprings | Updated: 27-10-2020 06:13 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 06:13 IST
Thieves take $1M worth of gloves meant for Florida hospitals

Thieves have stolen over 6 million gloves, worth $1 million, meant for first responders at Florida hospitals. Medgluv, a supplier of medical gloves to the national health care industry, said it received the shipment at its office in Coral Springs on Friday night.

On Sunday night, surveillance video shows thieves backing a truck up to the shipping container and hauling off the personal protective equipment. It took only a few minutes. “We've had hospitals asking for this product on a daily basis waiting for this to arrive," said Rick Grimes, Medgluv's vice president of sales and marketing. “It's heartbreaking in so many different ways.” He did not elaborate on whether the company thought the theft was lucky timing or an inside job.

Local police are investigating as well as federal authorities because the medical-grade exam gloves were federally registered. Grimes said the company was "crushed." He added, “These are not just consumers. These are friends. We play an important part in the role of health care.”

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

