Left Menu
Development News Edition

Smartphones could bring more SMEs into digital economy, Visa study finds

New research from Visa reveals that 39 per cent of New Zealand consumers would likely use tap to phone payments, despite solutions not yet being widely available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 27-10-2020 08:33 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 08:33 IST
Smartphones could bring more SMEs into digital economy, Visa study finds
Tap to phone opens up lower-cost options for small business FinTechNZ CEO James Brown says new technologies are a major source of innovative commerce options for small business. Image Credit: ANI

As consumers and businesses increasingly turn to digital payments during the COVID-19 pandemic, Visa has launched new consumer payments research that shows how 'tap to phone' payment solutions could bring more micro and small businesses into the digital economy.

Tap to phone enables sellers to accept contactless payments directly on their own Android NFC-enabled smartphone, without the need for a separate payment acceptance terminal. Instead of tapping a contactless card, phone or wearable on a terminal, a consumer taps on the seller's smartphone to pay.

New research from Visa reveals that 39 per cent of New Zealand consumers would likely use tap to phone payments, despite solutions not yet being widely available. The research suggests that as tap to phone solutions are introduced in New Zealand, consumers would embrace this new form of payments, with face-to-face transactions in New Zealand becoming increasingly contactless.

"New Zealanders have been fast adopters of contactless payments, and the use of smartphones more generally is a common daily occurrence, so we expect combining the two with a tap to phone payments will be a convenient and secure choice for Kiwis," said Marty Kerr, Visa Country Manager for New Zealand and South Pacific.

"As sellers adapt to the rapidly changing retail environment, tap to phone opens up another door for small and micro businesses to accept digital payments in a convenient and cost-effective way, enabling them to reach more customers and grow their sales."

Tap to phone opens up lower-cost options for small business FinTechNZ CEO James Brown says new technologies are a major source of innovative commerce options for small business.

"Increasingly, businesses and consumers alike want options and choice in their everyday commerce tools – so being able to accept a payment without the need for a physical terminal will be appealing to some businesses," says Mr Brown.

"FinTechNZ frequently witnesses the power of financial technology in opening up new experiences and alternative ways of doing things – so it's exciting to see new technologies on the horizon in the point-of-sale space."

Simplicity and security appeal to New Zealand consumers

Tap to phone payments simplify point-of-sale infrastructure for businesses and bring benefits to consumers. Ease of use was rated as the most popular reason to consider using tap to phone by 51 per cent of those surveyed.

While 47 per cent of New Zealanders rated security as a factor that would encourage their adoption of tap to phone payments, the survey also revealed a need for the industry to educate consumers about security features. Protecting financial information (55 per cent) and personal information (50 per cent) were named as the top concerns of using tap to phone.

Convenience stores, restaurants and small businesses popular scenariosVisa's research also looked at the scenarios where consumers would be most likely to pay via tap to phone. Convenience stores were the most popular choice (47 per cent), followed by restaurant payments (45 per cent), as well as small local businesses (42 per cent) and food courts, markets or food kiosks (40 per cent).

"Our research highlights speed and convenience as key priorities, and we see tap to phone as a new option for sellers, of all sizes, to meet this demand, particularly in fast-growing areas like payment on delivery for food orders," said Mr Kerr.

Visa and its partners have launched tap-to-phone solutions in Malaysia and India, with more Asia Pacific markets to follow in the coming months.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jamie Foxx mourns sister DeOndra Dixon's demise with emotional note

American actor Jamie Foxx has a heavy heart after the death of his younger sister. The 52-year-old comedian revealed the news via Instagram on Monday local time, posting a black-and-white image of himself with DeOndra Dixon, writing in the ...

Rugby-Barrett excited at chance to win Bledisloe Cup in Australia

Not securing the Bledisloe Cup before leaving New Zealand rankles with the All Blacks, fullback Beauden Barrett said on Tuesday, but it does offer the twice World Player of the Year the opportunity of breaking new ground in Australia.The 29...

US announces planned $2.37 billion weapon sale to Taiwan

The Trump administration on Monday notified Congress of plans for a 2.37 billion sale of Harpoon missile systems to Taiwan just hours after Beijing announced sanctions on US defence contractors, including Boeing, the lead contractor on the ...

Judge refuses to block 'No Boycott of Israel' measure

A federal judge on Monday threw out a lawsuit in which a Muslim civil rights group sought to block the state of Maryland from enforcing its ban on contracting with businesses that boycott Israel. US District Judge Catherine Blake didnt reac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020