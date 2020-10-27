Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre amends laws to allow people from outside J-K to buy land there

The Centre has paved the way for people from outside Jammu and Kashmir to buy land in the union territory by amending several laws, over a year after the nullification of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution. "Now there is no legal bar on purchase of land here by outsiders," he said. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said the amendments were "unacceptable".

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-10-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 16:13 IST
Centre amends laws to allow people from outside J-K to buy land there

The Centre has paved the way for people from outside Jammu and Kashmir to buy land in the union territory by amending several laws, over a year after the nullification of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution. In a gazette notification, the Centre has omitted the phrase "permanent resident of the state" from Section 17 of the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act that deals with disposal of the land in the union territory.

Before repeal of Article 370 and Article 35-A in August last year, non-residents could not buy any immovable property in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the fresh changes have paved the way for non-residents to buy land in the union territory. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha told reporters that the amendments did not allow transfer of agricultural land to non-agriculturists.

However, there are several exemptions in the Act which enable transfer of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes, including setting up of educational or health care facilities. Former Advocate General Mohammad Ishaq Qadri said the amendments have opened floodgates for people from outside Jammu and Kashmir to buy lands. "Now there is no legal bar on purchase of land here by outsiders," he said.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said the amendments were "unacceptable". "Unacceptable amendments to the land ownership laws of J&K. Even the tokenism of domicile has been done away with when purchasing non-agricultural land & transfer of agricultural land has been made easier. J&K is now up for sale & the poorer small land holding owners will suffer," Omar tweeted.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Motors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 307 cr in Sep quarter

Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 307.26 crore for the second quarter ended September 30The auto major had reported a net loss of Rs 187.7 crore during the July-September period previous fiscalThe companys total ...

Tanzania: UN chief urges safe, peaceful polls

In a statement from his spokesperson, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres urged political leaders and their supporters to participate in the polls peacefully and refrain from violence.He also called on the authorities to provide a safe and se...

AP govt launches 'Jagananna YSR Badugu Vikasam' for SC, ST entrepreneurs

Amaravati, Oct 27 PTI The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh has unveiled a development initiative for the benefit of SC and ST entrepreneurs, providing higher reimbursement in power charges and investment subsidy among othe...

Shikhar Dhawan's form is 'big advantage' for Delhi Capitals: Gambhir

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that Shikhar Dhawans brilliant form in the Indian Premier League IPL is a big advantage for the Delhi Capitals. Recently, Dhawan became the first player to register two consecutive centuries in the h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020