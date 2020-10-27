Patel Engineering bags Rs 1,564 cr order to build 2GW hydro project in Arunachal

Patel Engineering on Tuesday said it has won an order worth Rs 1,564.42 crore to build 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydro Electric project in Arunachal Pradesh. This will be the single largest hydro power generation project in India, the company said in a statement.

The project is located at village Kolaptukar in Kamle (formerly lower Subansiri) district of Arunachal Pradesh. The project comprises balance civil works of power house complex including HRT (Head Race Tunnel) intake structures, tail race channel etc with main components, it said.

Patel Engineering is a civil construction company focused on hydro power sector.