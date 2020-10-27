Left Menu
FreshToHome raises USD 121 million in series C funding

Bengaluru-based online brand in fresh fish and meat e-commerce, FreshToHome, announced on Tuesday it has raised USD 121 million in Series C funding led by Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD),Investcorp, Ascent Capital, DFC, the Allana Group and other investors.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-10-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 17:54 IST
Bengaluru-based online brand in fresh fish and meat e-commerce, FreshToHome, announced on Tuesday it has raised USD 121 million in Series C funding led by Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD),Investcorp, Ascent Capital, DFC, the Allana Group and other investors. Iron Pillar, the lead investor from Series B, participated in this round with an investment of USD 19 million, it said in a statement.

"We are just beginning to scratch the surface of a very large market and the current capital raise will help us realise our full potential through rapid expansion in India and the Middle East"saidShan Kadavil, Co-Founder and CEO of FreshToHome. FreshToHome has approximately 1.5 million B2C orders per month and USD 85 million annualised sales run rate on the platform, according to the statement.

FreshToHome said it enables its marketplace sellers to source and sell meat and fish directly from livestock farmers and fishermen in Mumbai, Delhi/NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and in the UAE..

