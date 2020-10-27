Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lilly profit hit by COVID-19 drug development costs, weak demand

Eli Lilly and Co fell short of analysts' expectations for third-quarter profit on Tuesday due to increased costs to develop COVID-19 therapies and lower demand for some its major drugs, including diabetes treatment Trulicity. Lilly is one of the handful of companies racing to develop a treatment for COVID-19 and has sought emergency use authorization for its antibody treatment for mild to moderate patients as well as its arthritis drug baricitinib.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 18:25 IST
Lilly profit hit by COVID-19 drug development costs, weak demand

Eli Lilly and Co fell short of analysts' expectations for third-quarter profit on Tuesday due to increased costs to develop COVID-19 therapies and lower demand for some its major drugs, including diabetes treatment Trulicity.

Lilly is one of the handful of companies racing to develop a treatment for COVID-19 and has sought emergency use authorization for its antibody treatment for mild to moderate patients as well as its arthritis drug baricitinib. The results come a day after the company said no additional hospitalized COVID-19 patients would receive its treatment as data from a government-run trial suggested that the therapy was unlikely to help these patients recover.

The trial was paused earlier in the month due to safety concerns. The drugmaker said on Tuesday other trials of the coronavirus antibody therapy, bamlanivimab, remain on track. It said more than 1,000 volunteers had been dosed in its clinical trial studying bamlanivimab as a monotherapy and in combination with another drug in people recently diagnosed with COVID-19 in a non-hospitalized setting.

Lilly said it expects 2020 COVID-19 research and development expense to be roughly $400 million, sending its shares down 4% before the opening bell. Overall operating expenses increased 9% to $3.04 billion in the third quarter. Excluding items, the drugmaker earned $1.54 per share, below analysts' average estimate of $1.71 per share, according to IBES estimates from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 5% to $5.74 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, but came in below the average estimate of $5.88 billion. Lilly said it still anticipates 2020 revenue to be between $23.7 billion and $24.2 billion.

It, however, cautioned that achieving the higher end of the range would likely require the inclusion of moderate revenue from potential COVID-19 treatments, which is possible but not certain at this point.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

When will Wentworth Season 9 premiere? More turns & twists, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's ANA to shrink fleet as it skids toward record $4.8 bln loss

Japans ANA Holdings Inc on Tuesday said it will retire more than a tenth of its mostly Boeing Co fleet and delay two aircraft orders to help rein in costs and survive a collapse in air travel caused by coronavirus travel restrictions.Foreca...

Germany warns of 20,000 new daily COVID cases within days

The number of new coronavirus infections in Germany is likely to reach 20,000 a day by the end of the week, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday, as authorities readied new curbs to break the second wave of the pandemic. Germany,...

India's growth this year will be negative or near zero: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said Indias Gross Domestic Product GDP growth for the current fiscal 2020-21 will be in negative or near zero, owing to the coronavirus pandemic impact. She, however, said the recovery is being...

France tightens security amid fallout from teacher beheading

France is increasing security at religious sites as the interior minister said Tuesday that the country faces a very high risk of terrorist threats, amid growing geopolitical tensions following the beheading of a teacher who showed his clas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020