Left Menu
Development News Edition

India Post, US Postal Service sign pact for electronic exchange of customs data

The Department of Posts and United States Postal Service on Tuesday signed an agreement for electronic exchange of customs data related to postal shipments between the two countries, an official statement said. Exchange of Electronic Advance Data (EAD) as per the agreement will be a key driver towards promoting mutual trade with emphasis on the exports from different parts of India to the US through the postal channel.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 20:10 IST
India Post, US Postal Service sign pact for electronic exchange of customs data

The Department of Posts and United States Postal Service on Tuesday signed an agreement for electronic exchange of customs data related to postal shipments between the two countries, an official statement said. The agreement was signed by Department of Posts Deputy Director General (international relations and global business) Prannoy Sharma and United States Postal Service's Global Business Managing Director Robert H Raines Jr. "The agreement will make it possible to transmit and receive electronic data of international postal items prior to their physical arrival at the destination and would enable customs clearance of postal items in advance in line with the evolving global postal framework. This will also improve the performance of postal services in terms of reliability, visibility and security," the statement said. The US is the top export destination for India, with around 17 per cent share, which is also reflected in exchange of goods through postal channels. "In 2019, around 20 per cent of outbound EMS (Express Mail Service) and 30 per cent of letters and small packets transmitted by India Post were destined to the USA whereas 60 per cent of the parcels received by India Post originated from the USA," the statement said. The primary objective that will be served by this agreement is to facilitate 'ease of exports' for small and large exporters through postal channels from different parts of the country and will contribute towards making India an export hub for the world, it added. Exchange of Electronic Advance Data (EAD) as per the agreement will be a key driver towards promoting mutual trade with emphasis on the exports from different parts of India to the US through the postal channel. The US is a major destination of MSME products, gems and jewellery, pharmaceuticals and other local products from India, the statement said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Libya U.N. envoy expects election date to be set at coming talks

The United Nations acting Libya envoy expects coming political talks to designate a date for national elections, she told Reuters on Tuesday, after the countrys two warring sides agreed a ceasefire last week. What resonates is a clear and d...

FIFA president Infantino tests positive for COVID-19

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has tested positive for COVID-19. The governing body of world soccer said Tuesday that Infantino has mild symptoms and has immediately placed himself in self-isolation and will remain in quarantine at least f...

Russia's Ustyugov set to lose another Olympic biathlon gold

Evgeny Ustyugov is set to be stripped of a second Olympic biathlon gold medal after the Russian lost a doping case, the sports anti-doping body said Tuesday. The Biathlon Integrity Unit said Ustyugov will lose the gold medal he won in the 1...

'I Stand with France' trends in India as Emmanuel Macron faces outrage from Pak, Turkey others

Under intense backlash for alleged Islamophobia from countries like Turkey and Pakistan, a section of users on social media have voiced their support to French President Emmanuel Macron for his comments against terror activities in the coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020