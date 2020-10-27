Left Menu
Development News Edition

Network18 Media reports Rs 68-cr net profit for Sept quarter

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 24.68 crore for the July-September quarter a year-ago, Network18 Media and Investments Ltd said in a regulatory filing. Its consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review dropped 9.62 per cent to Rs 1,060.89 crore, against Rs 1,173.82 crore a year ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 20:29 IST
Network18 Media reports Rs 68-cr net profit for Sept quarter
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Media firm Network18 Media and Investments Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 68.01 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 24.68 crore for the July-September quarter a year-ago, Network18 Media and Investments Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review dropped 9.62 per cent to Rs 1,060.89 crore, against Rs 1,173.82 crore a year ago. Network18's total expenses were at Rs 976.90 crore as against Rs 1,205.05 crore, down 18.93 per cent.

Network18 Chairman Adil Zainulbhai said, "The group businesses have recovered from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to a large degree." He added that this has been achieved through a multi-pronged approach of ensuring business continuity through rejigging processes, innovatively reviving alternative revenue streams, and focusing on aligning content distribution strategy with market opportunity. Besides, proactive measures on cost-control have resulted in much-improved profitability across all our lines of business even compared to the pre-pandemic situation, despite the fact that certain market segments are still suffering from pressures due to the coronavirus, he added.

"We continue to invest into all our businesses and in particular, digital with an aim to make our flagship properties the most compelling value propositions for viewers," Zainulbhai added. He added that as we head into festive season, the underlying trends on both viewership and monetisation are supportive, and the company is emerging stronger than ever.

Shares of Network18 Media and Investments Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 34.55 on the BSE, down 2.12 per cent from the previous close.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

EU warns not enough COVID vaccines for all in Europe until 2022

Only a share of the European Union population can be inoculated against the new coronavirus before 2022, should an effective vaccine be available, EU officials said in an internal meeting, as governments remain split on vaccination plans.Th...

ISRO-NASA satellite NISAR scheduled to be launched by 2022

The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar NISAR satellite is expected to be launched by 2022 as India and the US have decided to share Space Situational Awareness Information, which will catalyse efforts to create the conditions for a safe and...

Motorcyling-Savadori to take over from Smith for Aprilia in last three MotoGP rounds

Italian test rider Lorenzo Savadori has replaced Briton Bradley Smith at Aprilia Racing Team Gresini for the final three rounds of the season, the MotoGP team said on Tuesday. Italian Superbike champion Savadori will partner Spains Aleix Es...

Libya U.N. envoy expects election date to be set at coming talks

The United Nations acting Libya envoy expects coming political talks to designate a date for national elections, she told Reuters on Tuesday, after the countrys two warring sides agreed a ceasefire last week. What resonates is a clear and d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020