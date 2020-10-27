Left Menu
Maha cane workers call off stir post 14 pc wage hike assurance

A strike called by sugarcane labourers in Maharashtra was withdrawn on Tuesday after they were assured a 14 per cent wage hike in a meeting here of various stakeholders in the presence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-10-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 22:30 IST
Representative image

A strike called by sugarcane labourers in Maharashtra was withdrawn on Tuesday after they were assured a 14 per cent wage hike in a meeting here of various stakeholders in the presence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Sugarcane workers, transporters, Maharashtra State Co-operative Sugar Factories Federation functionaries took part in the meeting, which was also attended by former minister and BJP leader Pankaja Munde.

"A meeting with outfits of sugarcane workers and sugarcane transporters over the various demands took place and a decision to increase wages by 14 per cent has been taken," Pawar tweeted after the meeting. Pawar informed that, as per the decision, a three-year contract will be made with sugar factories regarding the wage hike.

The NCP chief said workers expressed satisfaction with the agreement and would resume work. Jayprakash Dandegaonkar, chairperson of Maharashtra State Co-operative Sugar Factories Federation said the 14 per cent wage hike would bring about an outflow of Rs 300-350 crore for sugar factories.

