Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-New head of Latin American development bank launches early push for capital increase

The new head of Latin America's main financing institution hopes to leverage concerns about Chinese lending to win the support of U.S. lawmakers for boosting the bank's yearly lending capacity to $20 billion as the region grapples with the COVID-19 crisis. Mauricio Claver-Carone, a senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump who took the helm at the Inter-American Development Bank on Oct. 1, said he has already begun discussions with Democrats and Republicans in Congress, and expects to finalize a capital increase plan for the bank's board by March.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 23:09 IST
EXCLUSIVE-New head of Latin American development bank launches early push for capital increase

The new head of Latin America's main financing institution hopes to leverage concerns about Chinese lending to win the support of U.S. lawmakers for boosting the bank's yearly lending capacity to $20 billion as the region grapples with the COVID-19 crisis.

Mauricio Claver-Carone, a senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump who took the helm at the Inter-American Development Bank on Oct. 1, said he has already begun discussions with Democrats and Republicans in Congress, and expects to finalize a capital increase plan for the bank's board by March. The United States is the IDB's largest shareholder with 30% of the vote. A new concept paper submitted to the Bank's board puts the region's financing needs at $25 billion a year at a time when it has been hard-hit by the pandemic, and lending by China, the United States and other countries is down sharply.

"The IDB could and should be at $20 billion per year in lending," Claver-Carone told Reuters in an interview. "That would make a huge difference in the region." Claver-Carone said his outreach to U.S. lawmakers month before any board action was a bit "unorthodox," but was intended to smooth the way for approval of the capital increase.

Winning U.S. support for funding multilateral institutions is usually difficult and could be even tougher during the current crisis. Some Democrats could also balk after opposing Trump's nomination of Claver-Carone, a U.S. citizen, for a job traditionally held by someone from Latin America. Economists say urgent help is needed, given high levels of debt across the region, and estimates that the COVID-19 crisis will push health care funding needs over $150 billion.

Argentina and Ecuador have already restructured their external debt this year, and the entire region is facing an 8.1% contraction in economic output this year, with only a partial and uneven recovery on the horizon in 2021. China pumped up lending to Latin America in the early 2000s, but backed off in recent years as a drop in exports caused by the U.S.-China trade war cut foreign currency reserves. Chinese lending dropped to $1 billion in 2019 after peaking around $35 billion a decade ago, Claver-Carone said, citing data compiled by the independent Inter-American Dialogue think tank.

Growing concerns about the lack of transparency in Chinese lending, especially to developing economies, could help rally support for an IDB capital increase, he said. "It's a huge selling point," he said, describing Ecuador's continued need for Chinese lending as "Exhibit A" for why the bank needed a bigger capital base.

Ecuador recently completed a $6.5 billion financing program with the International Monetary Fund after renegotiating some $17.4 billion in sovereign bonds and winning agreement to defer the payment of principal on loans from Chinese banks. "Ecuador was essentially forced to negotiate with the Chinese for extended financing so the debt could be more sustainable," Claver-Carone said, adding that Chinese lending was part of what landed Ecuador in trouble in the first place.

"And I’ve made that case to Congress. Here's a president who is trying to turn around his country, and he did everything the right way. But he doesn’t have enough money and essentially had to go back to the Chinese," he said. Claver-Carone said he had no prejudice towards China, which is also a small member of the IDB, but said most countries in the region would prefer to borrow from the regional institution under better financial terms, and without other contingencies.

TRENDING

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

ISRO-NASA satellite NISAR scheduled to be launched by 2022

The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar NISAR satellite is expected to be launched by 2022, according to a joint statement issued after a strategic dialogue between India and the US on Tuesday. India and the US have also decided to share ...

NXIVM victims confront Raniere as sex cult leader awaits sentencing

Keith Raniere, the founder of the cult-like group NXIVM, watched as 15 former members spoke out against him on Tuesday ahead of his expected sentencing for sex trafficking and other crimes, which could land him life imprisonment. At a sente...

U.S. defends Pompeo against criticism from missing American's mother

The Trump administration defended Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday against criticism from the mother of Austin Tice, a U.S. journalist who disappeared in Syria eight years ago, that the chief U.S. diplomat was undermining efforts t...

Scant progress reported against two new Southern California wildfires

Firefighters in Southern California on Tuesday made little headway against two explosive, wind-whipped wildfires that forced the evacuations of tens of thousands of residents and badly injured two crew members on the front lines. Howling Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020