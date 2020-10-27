Left Menu
Development News Edition

121 polluting units demolished in Ghaziabad since Oct 15

A total of 121 polluting factories have been razed in Ghaziabad's Loni town since October 15, with a dozen units being demolished on Tuesday, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said. Twelve polluting factories were demolished by the district administration on Tuesday, he said. According to the DM, 121 polluting units have been demolished in Loni town since October 15.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 28-10-2020 00:04 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 23:32 IST
121 polluting units demolished in Ghaziabad since Oct 15
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A total of 121 polluting factories have been razed in Ghaziabad's Loni town since October 15, with a dozen units being demolished on Tuesday, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said. To contain air pollution, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) from October 15.

Pandey told PTI that the district administration is taking all steps to curb air pollution, with polluting units being demolished and hefty fines being imposed on violators. Twelve polluting factories were demolished by the district administration on Tuesday, he said.

According to the DM, 121 polluting units have been demolished in Loni town since October 15.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Loni

TRENDING

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

European governments prepared on Tuesday to introduce new restrictions to curb a surge in infections, and are looking to buy millions of COVID-19 rapid tests.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of CO...

Huawei lawyers press Canada police witness on CFO's arrest in U.S. extradition case

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd lawyers resumed witness testimony in a Vancouver court on Tuesday, pushing a Canadian federal police officer to explain why the border security officials intercepted the companys Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzh...

UPDATE 2-Philadelphia police to boost response after shooting death of Black man sparks unrest

Philadelphia will deploy additional police officers to the streets on Tuesday in anticipation of another night of unrest following the police shooting of a Black man they say was armed with a knife, the citys police commissioner said. Prote...

ISRO-NASA satellite NISAR scheduled to be launched by 2022

The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar NISAR satellite is expected to be launched by 2022, according to a joint statement issued after a strategic dialogue between India and the US on Tuesday. India and the US have also decided to share ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020