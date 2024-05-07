Soccer-Hull part ways with coach Rosenior after missing Championship playoffs
Hull City have parted ways with head coach Liam Rosenior, the English Championship club said on Tuesday after they failed to qualify for the promotion playoffs. Last season he took Hull from 21st, one point above the relegation zone, to a 15th-placed finish in the second tier. "This has been the most difficult decision I have had to make as chairman of this wonderful football club," Hull owner Acun Ilicali said in a statement.
Hull City have parted ways with head coach Liam Rosenior, the English Championship club said on Tuesday after they failed to qualify for the promotion playoffs. After losing 1-0 at relegation-battling Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, Hull finished in seventh place three points behind sixth-placed Norwich City, who took the final playoff spot.
The 39-year-old Rosenior, who played at full back for Hull from 2010-2015, took charge in November 2022 before signing a new three-year contract in December last year. Last season he took Hull from 21st, one point above the relegation zone, to a 15th-placed finish in the second tier.
"This has been the most difficult decision I have had to make as chairman of this wonderful football club," Hull owner Acun Ilicali said in a statement. "Since Liam's arrival, we have enjoyed an open working relationship and progress has undoubtedly been made over the course of his tenure. He will always be a part of this family and I thank him for all his work.
"However, it has become evident that our visions for the future are not aligned and I feel that now is the time to make a change." Assistant coaches Justin Walker and Ben Warner will also leave the club, Hull said.
