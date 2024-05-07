Congress don't have leaders or strategies, nor do they have intent to work: Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Tuesday targeted Congress, stating that nobody believes in their guarantees and they lack leadership, strategies, and intent to work. "Nobody believes in the guarantees of the Congress. They don't have leaders or strategies, nor do they have the intent to work. They have stopped all the ongoing work in the state. This is what they have done to the state in just two years," she said.

She also expressed confidence in BJP winning over 400 seats in Lok Sabha elections. "The whole country is in a good mood and I am sure BJP will win more than 400 seats... BJP leaders in the state have done a very good job and they will continue doing so after PM Narendra Modi is elected for the third time...," Diya Kumari said.

The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and by-polls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs and their eventual switch to the BJP will be held on June 1. Six Congress legislators were disqualified from the State Legislative Assembly in February. They cross-voted in favour of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha election on February 27. The rebel Congress MLAs have approached the Supreme Court against their disqualification. The ground for their disqualification was their absence from the Assembly when the State Budget and the Finance Bill were being put to the vote, defying a party whip to vote in favour of the government.

In the 68-member Assembly, the majority figure is 35. The ruling Congress had 40 MLAs, but with the disqualification of six MLAs, the Congress' number fell to 34. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)