Left Menu
Development News Edition

China shares rise driven by consumer, healthcare stocks; Hang Seng slips

China stocks rose on Wednesday, led by gains in consumer and healthcare companies, as sentiment was lifted by hopes of a speedy economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. ** Mainland shares are accumulating momentum this week as investors are expecting further economic recovery and new listings of fintech shares such as Alibaba's Ant Group , said Yang Delong, investment manager at First Seafront Fund Management Co.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2020 10:15 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 10:15 IST
China shares rise driven by consumer, healthcare stocks; Hang Seng slips

China stocks rose on Wednesday, led by gains in consumer and healthcare companies, as sentiment was lifted by hopes of a speedy economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.16% at 3,259.60 points. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.55%. The consumer staples sector jumped 2.55% and the healthcare sub-index gained 0.84%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.3%. The start-up board ChiNext Composite index rose 0.51% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index jumped 1.21%​. ** Mainland shares are accumulating momentum this week as investors are expecting further economic recovery and new listings of fintech shares such as Alibaba's Ant Group , said Yang Delong, investment manager at First Seafront Fund Management Co. ** A Reuters poll forecast China's fourth-quarter GDP rising 5.8% year-on-year, up from 4.9% reported in the July-September period as economic recovery accelerated in the third quarter after consumers shook off their coronavirus caution. ** Hong Kong's aggregate balance, an indicator of Hong Kong dollar liquidity, will hit an all-time high on Oct. 29 as the Ant IPO attracts cash into the financial hub. Ant Group is looking to raise up to $34.4 billion in Hong Kong and Shanghai. ** Markets liquidity will be tested by the upcoming blockbuster Ant IPO and investors are likely to lock in more profits from blue-chip property and financial shares, said Zhang Qi, analyst with Haitong Securities Co. ** Investors shrugged off news of a resurgence in coronavirus infections in the northwestern Xinjiang region. China reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 27, the highest daily toll in more than two months. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.35% to 9,968.41, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.24% at 24,727.20. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.14%, while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.31%.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE-Chinese regulatory probe delays approval for Ant's IPO, sources say

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan not eyeing new reactors to help reach 2050 carbon-neutral goal

Japan is not considering building new nuclear power plants to help it become carbon-free by 2050, the governments top spokesman said on Wednesday.For the worlds fifth-biggest emitter, reining in emissions from utilities that contribute abou...

Uttarakhand govt dismisses suspended judge Deepali Sharma

Accepting the decision of the Uttarakhand High Court, the state government dismissed civil judge Deepali Sharma Senior Division from service on Tuesday. A full judge bench of High court issued an order on October 14 regarding the dismissal ...

China accuses U.S. of deflecting blame as diplomatic row shifts to climate

A senior Chinese official accused the United States on Wednesday of deflecting blame and breaking its word when it comes to fighting climate change, as the simmering diplomatic row between the worlds two biggest economies shifts to the envi...

Merkel wants to close all bars, restaurants to halt virus spread - Bild

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to agree at a meeting with leaders of the states on Wednesday to close all restaurants and bars from Nov. 4 in a bid to curb coronavirus infections but keep schools and nurseries open, newspaper Bild re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020