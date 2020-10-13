Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Chinese regulatory probe delays approval for Ant's IPO, sources say

China's securities regulator is probing a potential conflict of interest in fintech giant Ant Group's planned $35 billion stock listing, delaying approval for what could be the world's largest IPO, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) is looking into the role of Alipay, Ant's flagship payment platform, as the only third-party channel through which retail investors could buy into five Chinese mutual funds investing in the IPO, the people told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-10-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 15:23 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Chinese regulatory probe delays approval for Ant's IPO, sources say

China's securities regulator is probing a potential conflict of interest in fintech giant Ant Group's planned $35 billion stock listing, delaying approval for what could be the world's largest IPO, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) is looking into the role of Alipay, Ant's flagship payment platform, as the only third-party channel through which retail investors could buy into five Chinese mutual funds investing in the IPO, the people told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. The arrangement sidelined banks and brokerages, the traditional route for retail investors to buy into funds. More than 10 million retail investors piled money into the five mutual funds when they were launched in late September, underscoring the marketing clout of Alipay.

The CSRC said in guidelines effective from Oct. 1 that mutual fund distributors should avoid conflicts of interest form selling products related to their other existing and potential businesses. The people said the probe was unlikely to derail the IPO, although it was unclear what its outcome might be.

It has already delayed Ant's plans, however, as the company had hoped to get CSRC approval last month, and it has narrowed the window for the IPO ahead of the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, which could fuel uncertainty for global markets. Ant declined to comment. The CSRC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ant, a domestically incorporated affiliate of Chinese e-commerce behemoth Alibaba, is seeking a dual-listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong as soon as this month, and needs CSRC approval for both listings. The delay in CSRC approval has forced Ant to postpone a hearing with the Hong Kong stock exchange, the last part of the approval process for the Hong Kong listing, the people said.

The Shanghai exchange, in contrast, cleared the listing in 24 days, compared with roughly four months for most IPO candidates that obtained approval in September, according to public disclosures from the exchange. HONG KONG HEARING

At $35 billion, Ant's IPO would be the world's largest, surpassing oil giant Saudi Aramco's $29.4 billion flotation last December. Ant's listing process has been marked by secrecy, with the firm asking lead bankers to personally sign confidentiality pacts and pressing some investors to explain why they should be allowed to attend marketing meetings.

Ant originally aimed to have the hearing with the Hong Kong bourse's Listing Committee on Sept. 24 and to launch the IPO after the week-long Chinese National Day holiday that ended on Oct. 8, said two of the people. The company is still aiming for the Hong Kong hearing to take place in the coming days, according to one of the people.

The Hong Kong exchange declined to comment. Exchanges and regulators scrutinise IPO prospectuses and question companies about key issues including their financials, corporate governance, shareholders and risk factors as part of their reviews.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Shift needed from what weather will be, to ‘what the weather will do’

The State of Climate Services 2020 Report Move from Early Warnings to Early Action, released on Tuesday by the UN World Meteorological Organization WMO, underscored the need to switch to impact-based forecasting an evolution from what th...

Top academic institutes sign MoUs for establishing supercomputing infrastructure in India

Several premier academic institutions are partnering to establish an indigenous supercomputing infrastructure that will make India future-ready and help tackle challenges in various disciplines, the Department of Science and Technology said...

Unviable? Wave of job losses coming as UK cuts COVID support

Like thousands of employers in Britain, Alison Griffin fears she could soon have to lay off more staff at her huge events venue when the government ends its flagship coronavirus job support programme in three weeks.A planned Oct. 1 reopenin...

Atal Innovation Mission signs SOI with CGI to rev up innovation in schools

Atal Innovation Mission AIM, NITI Aayog, has signed a Statement of Intent SOI with CGI India in order to further rev up the innovation across the schools.As part of continuous support to AIMs one of its kind Atal Tinkering Lab initiative, A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020