Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia, Japan, U.S. to fund cable for Pacific island of Palau

"Australia recently opened its first embassy in Palau," Payne added, as part of its Pacific Step-Up programme. Australia will contribute $10 million to the Palau cable project, including a $9-million construction loan.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 28-10-2020 10:27 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 10:23 IST
Australia, Japan, U.S. to fund cable for Pacific island of Palau
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Pacific island of Palau will build an undersea telecoms cable financed by Australia, Japan and the United States in a $30-million project, Australia said on Wednesday. It is the first project financed under an infrastructure investment partnership in the region among the three nations, foreign minister Marise Payne said in a statement.

"We are very pleased to work alongside Japan and the United States to support Palau's vision to strengthen its global internet connectivity," she added. The cable will link Palau to a new cable spanning the Indo-Pacific region from Singapore to the west coast of the United States, the statement said.

Australia has stepped up engagement in the Pacific Island region amid concerns over rising Chinese influence, and the three nations' infrastructure investment partnership is seen as offering an alternative to Chinese funding. "Australia recently opened its first embassy in Palau," Payne added, as part of its Pacific Step-Up programme.

Australia will contribute $10 million to the Palau cable project, including a $9-million construction loan. It has committed A$1.44 billion ($1 billion) in aid to the region in 2020-21, as well as A$2 billion through the infrastructure investment fund.

In 2018, Australia agreed to fund construction of the Coral Sea cable system for the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea. That replaced an earlier deal the two nations had struck with China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd to lay a cable via Sydney, which Canberra feared could jeopardise its broadband network.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan not eyeing new reactors to help reach 2050 carbon-neutral goal

Japan is not considering building new nuclear power plants to help it become carbon-free by 2050, the governments top spokesman said on Wednesday.For the worlds fifth-biggest emitter, reining in emissions from utilities that contribute abou...

Uttarakhand govt dismisses suspended judge Deepali Sharma

Accepting the decision of the Uttarakhand High Court, the state government dismissed civil judge Deepali Sharma Senior Division from service on Tuesday. A full judge bench of High court issued an order on October 14 regarding the dismissal ...

China accuses U.S. of deflecting blame as diplomatic row shifts to climate

A senior Chinese official accused the United States on Wednesday of deflecting blame and breaking its word when it comes to fighting climate change, as the simmering diplomatic row between the worlds two biggest economies shifts to the envi...

Merkel wants to close all bars, restaurants to halt virus spread - Bild

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to agree at a meeting with leaders of the states on Wednesday to close all restaurants and bars from Nov. 4 in a bid to curb coronavirus infections but keep schools and nurseries open, newspaper Bild re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020