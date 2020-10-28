Nigeria: Ekiti government presents N109.60 billion bill for 2021 budget

Nigeria's Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has presented an N109.60 billion proposed appropriation bill for 2021 to the State House of Assembly for consideration, according to a news report by Today.

The budget christened "Budget of Recovery and Economic Restoration" has N 51,668,386,739.99 as capital expenditure representing 47 percent, and the sum N57,997,989, 982.62 representing 53 percent as recurrent expenditure.

Today, the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi presented the 2021 Budget proposal christened, "Budget of Recovery and Economic Restoration" to the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Ado Ekiti.

The draft bill has Governance taking the largest share of N29, 322,242,503.22 representing 27% while a total of N25,274,622,256.2 representing 23 percent is set aside for Social Investments. Others like Infrastructure and Industrial Development are allocated N25,217,177,807.67 representing 23 percent Agriculture and Rural Development has N7,920,439,216.75 representing 7 percent while N21,931,894,938.68 representing 20 percent goes into Knowledge Economy.

Dr. Fayemi, who presented the budget before the Speaker, Rt. Hon Funminiyi Afuye, and other members of the Assembly, said the budget was designed to enhance speedy economic recovery and restoration of the people and the State from the debilitating effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Assembly Complex witnessed an exciting mood, as the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, members of the State Executive Council, traditional rulers led by the Chairman traditional council of Obas and Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti Oba Ajibade Alabi, party leaders, interest groups and other loyalists of the Governor thronged the Assembly complex for the event.

The proposal, which according to the Governor was a reflection of the objectives of the five pillars that anchored his administration, was a product of wide public consultation through town hall meetings held across the three senatorial districts of the state.