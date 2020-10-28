Left Menu
Purple Quarter assists Lendingkart to hire their new Chief Technology Officer

Purple Quarter, a Bangalore-based tech-head search service provider has closed yet another deal, this time harmonizing the move of Giridhar Yasa to Lendingkart, where he will serve as their Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Purple Quarter. Image Credit: ANI

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): Purple Quarter, a Bangalore-based tech-head search service provider has closed yet another deal, this time harmonizing the move of Giridhar Yasa to Lendingkart, where he will serve as their Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Based on LendingKart's requirements, Purple Quarter says that they had a few options in mind, but Giridhar was their first choice based on the mandate. Giridhar, an IIT Guwahati alumni, was a Principal Architect for Flipkart Cloud Platform where he worked across data-center technologies, IaaS, storage, PaaS, and security infrastructure services.

Apart from his tech skills, he is an extremely humble and down to earth individual, which is a great cultural match for an institution like Lendingkart. "With Giri's previous experience as the Principal Architect at Flipkart, he is best suited for the CTO position in Lendingkart. As Lendingkart scales up their business, the skills and expertise of Giri will be instrumental in this particular field," said Roopa Kumar, the Co-Founder and COO of Purple Quarter.

At LendingKart, Giridhar will be in charge of the execution of technology and architectural thinking. With Lendingkart looking to increase scale, he will build systems from a growth perspective of the company in the near future. He will also manage ideation and stakeholder management sling with team-building and mentoring. "This has been our first association with Purple Quarter based on strong industry recommendations for their Tech leadership hiring capabilities. We had a smooth hiring process and quality time to evaluate the candidates for finalization of Giri for the role of CTO," said Harshvardhan Lunia, the Co-Founder and CEO of Lendingkart.

Purple Quarter was LendingKart's exclusive partner in the search for this particular role. They are a 3-year-old tech-head search firm that was instrumental in the search of industry-changing moves like the CTO of Swiggy, CPTO of Acko, CPTO of PharmEasy and many Tech Leadership positions in TookiTaki, InMobi, PropTiger.com etc. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

