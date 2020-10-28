Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goodyear forays into automotive lubricants segment in India

Commenting on the tie up with Assurance International, he said the company has presence across global markets with presence in petrochemicals, real estate and education, among others. "It is the authorised licensee for India and South East Asia for Goodyear lubricants and would be solely responsible for manufacturing, marketing and distribution for lubricants in India and south east Asia," Sharma noted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 13:30 IST
Goodyear forays into automotive lubricants segment in India

US-headquartered tyre major Goodyear on Wednesday said it has forayed into automotive lubricants segment in India. The company has collaborated with Assurance International, a part of Satya Group, for a new line of engine oils that will be manufactured, sourced and distributed in the country to complement Goodyear's tyre product portfolio in the region.

The company's lubricants product portfolio would cater to all kinds of vehicles, including commercial and passenger vehicles and two wheelers. The product line would include greases, brake fluid, transmission oil, tractor oil, diesel exhaust fluid, gear oil and hydraulic oils.

While Goodyear would provide research and development (R&D) support, Gurgaon-based Assurance International would look after manufacturing, marketing and distribution. It will also provide after-sales assistance to consumers. Goodyear India Country Head Sales and Marketing Sanjay Sharma told PTI that the company decided to enter the Indian market as it is among the top three in terms of automotive lubricant consumption globally.

"If you look at top three countries globally in terms of lubricant consumption, it is the US, China and India," he noted. Sharma said the company would like to focus on the after-market segment in the first phase.

"We are looking at around 4-5 per cent market share by 2025 in the lubricant after-market segment amidst the multinational companies currently present in the country," he said. The majority share in the country's automotive lubricants market is held by public sector oil companies which also run fuel pumps.

In the second phase, the company would also look at tie ups with automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the country, Sharma said. Commenting on the tie up with Assurance International, he said the company has presence across global markets with presence in petrochemicals, real estate and education, among others.

"It is the authorised licensee for India and South East Asia for Goodyear lubricants and would be solely responsible for manufacturing, marketing and distribution for lubricants in India and south east Asia," Sharma noted. The lubricant products would be manufactured at two facilities in Hisar (Haryana) and Mumbai (Maharashtra), he said. Goodyear is one of the world's largest tyre companies. It employs around 63,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Real Estate: Festive Cheer Defies COVID-19 - Jatin Mohan Seth and Kuldip R. Rampal

CHANDIGARH, India, Oct. 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- The adage that there is always a silver lining even in adversity is coming true for the Indian housing market. The COVID pandemic has made people realize that home is the safest place to be, wh...

US News Roundup: Tyson Foods workers to replace some federal inspectors; Outbreak in VP Pence team and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Tyson Foods workers to replace some federal inspectors at U.S. beef plantTyson Foods said on Tuesday it plans in January to replace more than a dozen federal inspectors at a large Ka...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks tumble as lockdown fears grip investors

Shares around the world tumbled on Wednesday as coronavirus infections grew rapidly in Europe and the United States, igniting fears of possible strict lockdown measures that could damage already fragile economic recoveries.European shares f...

Cong knows how to run country, how to stand with farmers, give employment, but we don't know how to lie: Rahul says attacking PM, BJP.

Cong knows how to run country, how to stand with farmers, give employment, but we dont know how to lie Rahul says attacking PM, BJP....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020