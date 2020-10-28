Left Menu
HK shares track global equities lower on COVID-19 resurgence

** Despite losses recorded in energy, financial sectors, the sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking the tech sector rose 1.44%, ahead of the upcoming blockbuster listing of Alibaba's Ant Group, which is looking to raise up to $34.4 billion in Hong Kong and Shanghai. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.46% at 3,269.24 points on hopes of economic recovery, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.81%.

Hong Kong shares ended lower on Wednesday, tracking the weak lead of global markets, as sentiment took a hit with the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States and Europe. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 75.11 points or 0.3% at 24,727.20. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.48% to 9,968.41. ** The United States, Russia, France and other countries have registered record numbers of infections in recent days, and European governments moved to set new curbs in motion to try to rein in a fast-growing surge of cases, sending global stock markets lower. ** Despite losses recorded in energy, financial sectors, the sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking the tech sector rose 1.44%, ahead of the upcoming blockbuster listing of Alibaba's Ant Group, which is looking to raise up to $34.4 billion in Hong Kong and Shanghai. ** Hong Kong's aggregate balance, an indicator of Hong Kong dollar liquidity, could hit an all-time high on Oct. 29 as the Ant IPO attracts cash into the financial hub, Reuters reported. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.46% at 3,269.24 points on hopes of economic recovery, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.81%. ** A Reuters poll forecast China's fourth-quarter GDP rising 5.8% year-on-year, up from 4.9% reported in the July-September period as economic recovery accelerated in the third quarter after consumers shook off their coronavirus caution. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.14%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.29%.

