Glorifying Benchmark created by Avantika University, gets E-Lead Certification from QS I-Gauge India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Avantika University, MIT Pune Campus at Ujjain has become one of the few universities in India to be certified with E-LEAD Certification by QS I-Gauge India, a renowned global college and varsity rating initiative. The E-LEAD (E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitisation) certification is a recognition of the best practices in making technology more integral to learning environments, rapid transition to online learning, and digital learning excellence.

The digital event held to mark the award distribution on Thursday 22 October with the warm presence of the chief guest Jason Newman: Vice President-Client Relations of QS Quacquarelli Symonds UK, and a prestigious team of QS I-Gauge including Dr Ashwin Fernandes: CEO, Subhayou Nayak: Director and Prachi Mishra: Senior Research Analyst. It was a proud moment for Avantika University to become one of the few universities in India to QS India with E-LEAD Certification. Avantika University switched to online mode using CANVAS LMS to mitigate the loss of study without any disruption. The faculty members have aggressively worked on an online teaching approach and assure seamless learning without diluting the high standards of education.

The initiative to start online classes is also in line with global universities like Cambridge, Harvard, and MIT. Furthermore, AI-enabled learning offers diverse courses making the country envision a new tomorrow based on educational reforms. The learning management platforms provide coherent integration with tools that increase student engagement, such as interactive video learning, ePortfolios, insightful analytics, communication, and collaboration tools. The curriculum synchronized with the need for industrial revolution 4.0 stimulates minds and inspires them to grasp the change.

Avantika University received the certification of achievement after a rigorous audit of practices, policies, records, and documentation by a panel of professionals. The certification is a testimony to the efforts, commitment, and preparedness to deliver in digital and online space. The rating has added a layer of pride to the young, vibrant, university among the top league of New Global Universities. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)