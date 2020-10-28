Left Menu
Development News Edition

SpiceJet to operate two daily seaplane flights between Sabarmati riverfront, Statue of Unity from Saturday

SpiceJet on Wednesday said it will operate two daily seaplane flights between the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad and the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Gujarat from Saturday. The Ahmedabad-Kevadia launch flight is scheduled to operate on Saturday in honour of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, SpiceJet added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 15:02 IST
SpiceJet to operate two daily seaplane flights between Sabarmati riverfront, Statue of Unity from Saturday
File Photo. Image Credit: ANI

SpiceJet on Wednesday said it will operate two daily seaplane flights between the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad and the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Gujarat from Saturday. "The all-inclusive one-way fares will begin from as low as Rs 1,500 under the UDAN scheme and tickets will be available on www.spiceshuttle.com from 30th October 2020 onwards," the airline said in a press release. The seaplane flights will be operated by SpiceJet's subsidiary Spice Shuttle. The duration of each flight would be around 30 minutes.

Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives in terms of concessions from the Centre, state governments, and airport operators are extended to select airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports and keep the airfares affordable. At least half of the seats in UDAN flights are offered at subsidized fares, and the participating carriers are provided a certain amount of viability gap funding (VGF) -- an amount shared between the Centre and the state concerned. The Ahmedabad-Kevadia launch flight is scheduled to operate on Saturday in honor of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, SpiceJet added.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Under-pressure German COVID-19 test lab produces of false positives

A German laboratory wrongly diagnosed 58 out of 60 coronavirus tests as positive, a newspaper reported on Wednesday, after a hospital become suspicious of the results and retested the patients. The MVZ Laboratory in Augsburg, Bavaria, blame...

US’ vision of Sri Lanka very different from ‘predator’ China: Pompeo

Americas vision on Sri Lanka is very different from that of predator China, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said here on Tuesday as he met the leadership here and reaffirmed US commitment to the island nations sovereignty and security. Ad...

Two Kerala ministers get bail in assembly ruckus case

A court here on Wednesday granted bail to two Kerala ministers in a criminal case registered in connection with the ruckus inside the state Assembly in 2015 during the tenure of previousCongress-led UDF government. Chief Judicial Magistrate...

Russia sends army doctors to help COVID fight in Urals

Russia will send army medics to a region in the Urals hit by a surge in COVID-19 cases, the defence ministry said on Wednesday, after doctors there made a public plea to President Vladimir Putin for help.Russia has seen new coronavirus case...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020