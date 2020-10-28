Left Menu
Three of family killed in car crash on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura

“The accident occurred when the Agra-bound car coming from Delhi rammed into a stationary car standing at the 114 kilometer spot on the highway," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shrish Chandra said. He said three members of a family were traveling from Delhi to Agra and had halted by the wayside on the highway.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 28-10-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 15:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three family members died while one person was injured in a car crash on Wednesday on the Yamuna Expressway in the Mahaban area of Mathura district, police said. "The accident occurred when the Agra-bound car coming from Delhi rammed into a stationary car standing at the 114 kilometer spot on the highway," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shrish Chandra said.

He said three members of a family were traveling from Delhi to Agra and had halted by the wayside on the highway. The Agra-bound car hit their stationary car that left all three members dead on the spot while the car driver who crashed into the other vehicle sustained injuries. The injured driver identified as Kuldeep, a resident of Gurnaam Nagar in Punjab's Amritsar, has been hospitalized in serious condition, police said.

The deceased have been identified as 55-year-old Dharamveer Singh Rana, his wife Usha, and his son Avinash Rana, all residents of Rajiv Nagar in Haryana's Gurgaon, officials said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the officials said, adding that the passage-hit spot on the busy highway was cleared for vehicular traffic by the police.

