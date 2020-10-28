Dr Reddy s PAT down 30% at Rs 762 crore in Q2

Hyderabad, Oct 28 (PTI): The profit after tax (PAT) of Dr Reddys Laboratories Limited for the quarter ended on September 30, 2020, was down by 30 per cent at Rs 762.3 crore compared to Rs 1,092.5 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The consolidated revenue for the quarter under discussion was up by two per cent at Rs 4,896.7 crore.

It was Rs 4,800.9 crore in the second quarter of FY '20, the drug-maker said in a filing with the stock exchanges. Commenting on the results, co-chairman and managing director of the company G V Prasad said, "We are pleased to report continued growth across all the markets and improved productivity which is reflected in the healthy EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margin and RoCE (return on capital employed)." "Our research teams are working on several potential remedies for COVID-19 in addition to the already launched products," he said.