Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bharti Airtel shares close with over 4 pc gain as company logs highest-ever quarterly revenue

Shares of Bharti Airtel closed with over 4 per cent gain on Wednesday after the company reported its highest-ever quarterly consolidated revenue on the back of a rise in data usage and higher realisations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 18:14 IST
Bharti Airtel shares close with over 4 pc gain as company logs highest-ever quarterly revenue

Shares of Bharti Airtel closed with over 4 per cent gain on Wednesday after the company reported its highest-ever quarterly consolidated revenue on the back of a rise in data usage and higher realisations. The stock, which gained 12.65 per cent to Rs 487.80 during the day on the BSE, later closed at Rs 451.45, up 4.26 per cent.

On the NSE, it jumped 3.38 per cent to close at Rs 448. During the day, it zoomed 12.61 per cent to Rs 488. The company's market valuation rose by Rs 10,066.14 crore to Rs 2,46,291.14 crore on the BSE.

In traded volume terms, 39.07 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and 12.35 crore units on the NSE during the day. The country's second largest telecom operator, on Tuesday reported its highest-ever quarterly consolidated revenue on the back of a rise in data usage and higher realisations, helping it narrow losses in the July-September period.

Consolidated revenue rose 22 per cent to Rs 25,785 crore in the September quarter while net loss narrowed to Rs 763 crore. The quarterly showing was bolstered by an all-round growth across the portfolio -- geographies and segments, and rise in average revenue per user (ARPU) as well as strong 4G additions.

The net loss (before exceptional items) for the second quarter financial year 2021 was at Rs 744 crore while loss after exceptional items stood at Rs 763 crore. Airtel's revenue at Rs 25,785 crore in the just-concluded quarter marked the "highest ever consolidated quarterly revenues".

In the September quarter, India revenue rose 22 per cent year-on-year to Rs 18,747 crore led by strong 4G customer momentum..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rs

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

52.24 pc turnout till 5 pm in Phase I of Bihar assembly polls: CEC

The voter turnout in the phase one of Bihar assembly polls was 52.24 per cent till 5 pm, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said on Wednesday. In a break from the past, the CEC attended the poll panel briefing here and made opening rem...

Smriti Irani tests positive for COVID-19

Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19She asked people who came in contact with her to get themselves tested at the earliestIt is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement hence...

PayPoint offers free personal accident insurance to migrant workers

PayPoint, a technology-enabled distribution network of financial services, on Wednesday said it is offering a complimentary personal accident insurance cover for migrant workers transferring money to their families. The insurance cover, pro...

People News Roundup: UK judge to give ruling on November 2 in Johnny Depp 'wife beater' case

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.UK judge to give ruling on November 2 in Johnny Depp wife beater caseHollywood star Johnny Depp will find out on Nov. 2 the outcome of his libel action against a British newspaper which l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020