Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St set to drop as surge in virus cases clouds economic outlook

Nasdaq 100 E-minis dropped 1.3% to 11436 points. Of the 170 S&P 500 companies that have reported third-quarter results so far, about 84% have topped expectations for earnings, according to Refinitiv data.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 18:38 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St set to drop as surge in virus cases clouds economic outlook

Wall Street was set to fall on Wednesday as coronavirus cases rose at an alarming rate in the United States and Europe, quelling hopes of a quick recovery in the global economy. Wynn Resorts and United Airlines Holdings, companies sensitive to coronavirus-led restrictions, dropped 2% and 3%, respectively, in premarket trading. Energy companies took a hit from a slump in oil prices, with Occidental Petroleum Corp falling about 4%.

New cases and hospitalizations set records in the U.S. Midwest, while concerns over a national lockdown in France and tighter restrictions in Germany sapped investor appetite for risk. "Whether you call it a continuation of the pandemic or a third wave of new case discovery - it is the largest concern," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

"Unless and until we get through this pandemic, it is hard for investors to imagine a better economic time." A spiraling pandemic and an impasse in Washington over fresh fiscal stimulus sent the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq to their lowest close in three weeks on Tuesday.

Wall Street's fear gauge spiked to its highest level in nearly two months on concerns over a delay in counting the huge volume of mail-in ballots, meaning a winner might not be declared the night of Nov. 3, when polls close. Democratic challenger Biden leads President Donald Trump nationally by 10 percentage points, according to the Reuters/Ipsos poll, but the competition is tighter in swing states, which will decide the victor.

"The uncertainty of not knowing the direction we are heading is making investors step on the sidelines and wait for the election results," Hogan said. At 08:27 a.m. EDT, Dow E-minis were down 1.81% at 26,872 points and S&P 500 E-minis fell 1.51% to 3,332 points. Nasdaq 100 E-minis dropped 1.3% to 11436 points.

Of the 170 S&P 500 companies that have reported third-quarter results so far, about 84% have topped expectations for earnings, according to Refinitiv data. Profit on average is expected to fall 16.4% from a year earlier. Microsoft Corp's quarterly results surpassed analysts targets, benefiting from a pandemic-driven shift to working from home and online learning. Its shares, however, fell 2.4% after rising 35% so far this year.

The other Big Tech companies - Apple, Alphabet , Amazon and Facebook - which are due to report results on Thursday, fell between 0.9% and 1.9%. General Electric Co jumped 7% after the company unexpectedly reported a quarterly profit and a positive cash flow on the back of cost cuts and improvements in its power and renewable energy businesses.

Boeing slipped 0.2% as it reported its fourth straight quarterly loss, while reaffirming its expectation that U.S. deliveries of the 737 MAX aircraft would resume before year-end.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

US News Roundup: Staggering early vote turnout boosts hopes for Biden in Texas; Trump administration sets record low limit for new U.S. refugees and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. COVID-19 cases soar as Pences staff at White House test positiveA new coronavirus outbreak at the White House involving Vice President Mike Pences staff comes as the United Stat...

Gross tax revenue estimate revised down by R8.7 billion

The gross tax revenue estimate for 202021 has been revised down by R8.7 billion compared with the projection in the June Special Adjustments Budget, National Treasury said on Wednesday. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said in the supplementar...

52.24 pc turnout till 5 pm in Phase I of Bihar assembly polls: CEC

The voter turnout in the phase one of Bihar assembly polls was 52.24 per cent till 5 pm, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said on Wednesday. In a break from the past, the CEC attended the poll panel briefing here and made opening rem...

Smriti Irani tests positive for COVID-19

Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19She asked people who came in contact with her to get themselves tested at the earliestIt is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement hence...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020