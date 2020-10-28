Left Menu
Development News Edition

PNB Housing Finance Q2 net down 15 pc at Rs 313 cr

The disbursements during the quarter witnessed gradual pick up, primarily in the retail segment, and has reached 86 per cent of pre COVID-19 levels, it said. Asset under management (AUM) stood at Rs 81,221 crore at the end of the second quarter, down from Rs 89,471 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 19:04 IST
PNB Housing Finance Q2 net down 15 pc at Rs 313 cr

PNB Housing Finance on Wednesday reported a 15 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 313 crore for the quarter ended September. The housing finance company had posted a net profit of Rs 367 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Total revenue during the July-September period of FY21 declined by 9 per cent at Rs 2,022 crore, as against Rs 2,230 crore in the same period of 2019-20, PNB Housing Finance said in a statement. Net interest margin stood at 3.5 per cent as compared to 3.2 per cent earlier, while the gross margin (net of acquisition cost) stood at 3.5 per cent as against 3.4 per cent a year earlier. The company, promoted by state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB), said the PNB board has decided to infuse capital of up to Rs 600 crore in PNB Housing Finance through preferential issue/rights issue, subject to regulatory approvals.

The board of PNB Housing has approved capital raise of up to Rs 1,800 crore through preferential/rights issue, it said further. On asset quality, the company's gross non-performing assets (NPA) were at 2.20 per cent at AUM level and 2.59 per cent at loan assets level as on September 30, 2020. Net NPA stood at 1.46 per cent of the loan assets, it said.

The company said it disbursed Rs 2,444 crore in Q2 FY21 as compared to Rs 4,969 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 694 crore in the preceding quarter ended June 2020. The disbursements during the quarter witnessed gradual pick up, primarily in the retail segment, and has reached 86 per cent of pre COVID-19 levels, it said.

Asset under management (AUM) stood at Rs 81,221 crore at the end of the second quarter, down from Rs 89,471 crore in the year-ago period. Loan assets stood at Rs 66,951 crore, against Rs 74,353 crore earlier.

Company's total borrowings stood at Rs 66,237 crore, down by 7 per cent from a year ago. "With the opening of the economy we are witnessing an increasing trend in retail disbursement and have reached 88 per cent of the pre COVID-19 numbers. "The measures undertaken by the company around provisioning and retail business led to a robust balance sheet with total provision to total asset at 2.99 per cent, CRAR (capital to risk weighted assets ratio) at 18.66 per cent...," the firm's Managing Director and CEO Hardayal Prasad said.

The company would continue to focus on disbursing lower risk weighted retail assets, enhance recovery and cost rationalisation to create value for its stakeholders, Prasad added. PNB Housing Finance stock closed at Rs 351.20 apiece on BSE, down 0.21 per cent from its previous close.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rs

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Infosys completes acquisition of Blue Acorn iCi

IT services firm Infosys on Wednesday said it has completed the acquisition of Blue Acorn iCi. Infosys had, earlier this month, announced inking a pact to acquire Blue Acorn iCi - a digital customer experience, commerce and analytics servic...

UN chief hails Republic of Korea’s vow to achieve carbon neutrality

The UN chief was very encouraged by President Moon Jae-ins announcement on Wednesday of South Koreas commitment to get to net zero emissions by this date, according to a statement issued by his Spokesperson. Secretary-General antonioguter...

Good mental health, better sleep for physically active people

In the middle of the pandemic this spring, researchers at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology NTNU conducted a survey among members of Kondis, a Norwegian fitness training organization. Since this survey was sent out in the m...

Trump supporters delayed in the cold after rally

Throngs of people who attended a campaign rally held by President Donald Trump at a Nebraska airport had to wait around in frigid weather for hours after it ended before they could get back to their cars. Thousands attended the Tuesday nigh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020