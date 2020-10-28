Avaya says will continue to invest in India

Communication solutions provider Avaya on Wednesday said it will continue to invest in India as the country remains a critical market for it, a senior company official said. The company has invested in research and development segment and the country now houses its biggest R&D centre in the world, the official said.

"We believe business in India is going to grow and India is a market in which Avaya should spend on. We continue to invest more in this market from all aspects- product launch, large partnerships, building the alliances, making headwinds in the cloud strategy," Avaya India and SAARC, managing director Vishal Agrawal told reporters during a virtual conference. He said that the environment is still difficult in India but the company has not stopped from helping its clients and enabling them to work remotely.

"For example, in April, we helped the UP Dial 112 emergency services team, who serve millions of citizens in Uttar Pradesh, to work from home and continue coordinating emergency efforts. "We helped Make My Trip, India's largest travel and hotel booking portal, to enable customer service employees to work from home. We helped StarTek, a large BPO, to move agents to remote locations," Agrawal said.

The company also enabled IT company HCL to deploy remote home agents and maintain high levels of customer engagement, employee safety and business operations, amidst the COVID-19 crisis. The company extended the service of its video communication platform Spaces to India.

"The work is not over. Avaya is very different to how it was 2 years ago. We are more relevant to our customers and partners globally. The new world of normal - is work-from-anywhere. We moved quickly to enable companies, schools, governments and organizations of all kinds to adapt to working from anywhere," Avaya's International president Nidal Abou Ltaif said.