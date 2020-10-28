Left Menu
Timely completion of infra projects to pave way for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat': Gadkari

Addressing a virtual launch event for the National Program and Project Management Policy Framework (NPMPF), the road transport and highways minister also said there is a need to support honest officers, otherwise they will not take decisions. "Good quality of infrastructure projects, which are environment-friendly and delivered on time, will help pave the way for Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Gadkari said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 19:59 IST
Good quality infrastructure projects which are completed on time will help pave the way for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday, adding that delay in environmental clearances is a major problem. Addressing a virtual launch event for the National Program and Project Management Policy Framework (NPMPF), the road transport and highways minister also said there is a need to support honest officers, otherwise they will not take decisions.

"Good quality of infrastructure projects, which are environment-friendly and delivered on time, will help pave the way for Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Gadkari said.          The minister, who also holds the MSME portfolio, made it clear that environmental regulations are important. "We don't want to compromise with environmental regulations but we are facing tremendous delay and monetary losses due to delay in environmental clearances for infrastructure projects," he added.

Gadkari also emphasised that government officials must identify the problems at the grassroot level.          Speaking at the event, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said infrastructure is going to the backbone of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' or self-reliant India. "In New India, we envisage everyone to have access to quality infrastructure like world-class ports, roads, railways and airways," Goyal said.

He also said the National Program and Project Management Policy Framework is going to transform the way in which infrastructure projects are implemented in the country..

