Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank sanctions Chinese engineering firms in Zambian power project

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-10-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 20:14 IST
World Bank sanctions Chinese engineering firms in Zambian power project

The World Bank said on Wednesday it has sanctioned a state Chinese state electric engineering group and its subsidiary over fraudulent practices in a power project in Zambia, setting out new conditions for them to participate in bank-financed projects.

The action bars China Electric Design and Research Institute Co Ltd from participating in bank financed projects for up to 18 months, with the ability to meet new compliance conditions. The firm's parent company, China National Electric Engineering Co Ltd, was allowed to continue to participate in projects under a settlement agreement, but could be banned if it fails to meet agreed conditions, the bank said.

Also Read: Australian politician sought to broker Chinese deals in Pacific islands, inquiry hears

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak PM asks Muslim countries to make collective efforts to confront Islamophobia

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday wrote a letter to the leaders of the Muslim states, asking them to make collective efforts to confront growing trend of Islamophobia. The recent statements at the leadership level and incident...

Tata Coffee Q2 net profit rises to Rs 42 cr

Tata Coffee Ltd on Wednesday posted nearly 6 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 42.40 crore for September quarter on improved revenues. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 40.13 crore in the corresponding quarter of pr...

Polish barber sacrifices pay to fight for women's rights in abortion protests

Polish barber Kinga Rutkowska has struggled to make ends meet during the pandemic but for her, protecting womens rights outweighs financial losses, so she closed her shop on Wednesday to join a national protest against further abortion rest...

Peru reports first diphtheria case in 20 years amid low vaccination rate

Peru reported its first case of diphtheria after 20 years following warnings by international health organizations that the coronavirus pandemic would hamper routine vaccination programs, particularly for children. The Andean nations Public...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020