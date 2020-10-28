Left Menu
Development News Edition

MCX Q2 net profit slips 18 pc to Rs 58.55 crore

The operating income increased by 12 per cent to Rs 119.68 crore as against Rs 106.58 crore in the same period previous fiscal. For the half-year ended September 30, its net profit stood at Rs 114.98 crore compared to Rs 115.45 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 22:54 IST
MCX Q2 net profit slips 18 pc to Rs 58.55 crore

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) on Wednesday reported 18 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 58.55 crore during the second quarter ended September 30. The exchange had posted a net profit of Rs 71.75 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal, MCX said in a statement.

MCX's total income fell 5 per cent to Rs 137.52 crore for the September quarter, from Rs 144.53 crore a year ago. The operating income increased by 12 per cent to Rs 119.68 crore as against Rs 106.58 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

For the half-year ended September 30, its net profit stood at Rs 114.98 crore compared to Rs 115.45 crore in the year-ago period. The total income was Rs 260.22 crore as against Rs 255.37 crore a year ago.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rs

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

India condemns personal attacks on President Macron, French teacher's killing

Amid intense backlash for alleged Islamophobia from countries like Turkey and Pakistan, India on Wednesday condemned the gruesome killing of a French teacher and personal attacks in unacceptable language on President Emmanuel Macron. We str...

Ignored Surya makes statement, MI put one foot in play-offs

Suryakumar Yadav made a statement with an unbeaten 43-ball 79 as Mumbai Indians put one foot in the play-offs following their five-wicket victory over Royals Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match here on Wednesday. Not considered for the to...

Kerala gold smuggling case: ED arrests suspended IAS officer, opposition heat on Vijayan

Suspended IAS officer K Sivasankar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in the sensational gold smuggling case, hours after he lost a legal battle in the Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail. The ED, probing the money...

EPCA suggests action plan for air pollution control in coming years

The Supreme Court-mandated EPCA has suggested stricter implementation of the apex courts directions to curb stubble burning, implementation of parking policy and massive augmentation of public transport in Delhi-NCR to control air pollution...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020