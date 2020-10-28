Ryanair to cut service to most Irish airports for four weeks

Ryanair will stop serving four of the five airports in its home Irish market for four weeks from Nov. 14 due to COVID-19 restrictions in the country, which are among the strictest in Europe, the airline said on Wednesday. Under Irish rules that are due to run at least until Dec. 1, Irish people are advised against all non-essential travel more than 5 km from home.

"As a result of continuous government mismanagement and a complete collapse in travel demand, additional cuts regrettably had to be made across our Irish airports," the statement said. The Irish airline, Europe's largest low-cost carrier, earlier this month cut its planned winter traffic to 40% of the capacity it flew last year, down from an earlier forecast of 60%.

Ryanair will not fly from Irish regional airports, including Cork, Kerry, Knock and Shannon, from Nov. 14 to Dec. 12, the statement said. It plans to resume flights ahead of Christmas, it said.

Also Read: Irish regulator investigates Instagram over children's data