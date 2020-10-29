Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-American business owners call for revitalisation policy after impacted by pandemic

A group of Indian-American business owners have sought from the campaigns of President Donald Trump and his democratic rival Joe Biden a sound policy for revitalisation of small businesses severely impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most of the Indian-American small business owners are struggling to pay basic expenses due to little or no income," Dharmesh Verma, MCIS Multichoice Insurance Services, said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-10-2020 06:11 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 06:11 IST
Indian-American business owners call for revitalisation policy after impacted by pandemic

A group of Indian-American business owners have sought from the campaigns of President Donald Trump and his democratic rival Joe Biden a sound policy for revitalisation of small businesses severely impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Noting that the pandemic has bought them on the verge of bankruptcy, the small business owners rued that the steps being taken by the current administration has not been able to rescue them from this crisis.

"COVID-19 pandemic has impacted everyone directly or indirectly around the world. Most of the Indian-American small business owners are struggling to pay basic expenses due to little or no income," Dharmesh Verma, MCIS Multichoice Insurance Services, said. Struggling to keep his business operational, Verma said there should be grants available to each business that can be used for the business expense and doesn't have to pay back. "It is a crucial time to support all the small businesses in America to revive the economy," he said, adding that businesses are struggling and closing due to financial strains.

Ash Mirchandani, who is part of Las-Vegas based M Group, said small businesses employ half of the workforce and not only are these businesses closing in record numbers, they will also be leading to record unemployment in the months to come. "Today there is no clear plan to get in front of this challenge. We have an administration that speaks a lot about the cause than the effect of this pandemic... and their efforts have fallen short and at best are band aids," he said.

"We need sound public policy around small business revitalisation, there are many ideas, for example; providing financial aid to struggling small businesses so that they can stay open and keep the workforce employed, temporary sales tax holidays for small businesses, incentives for small businesses to hire. These are amongst many other solutions that will get the economic engines fired up," Mirchandani said. Chef Ranjan Dey, the owner of New Delhi restaurant in San Francisco, alleged that the mismanagement of Trump Administration has distilled into a domino effect which will shut down of 85 per cent of independently owned small family restaurant businesses in America.

Ajay Jain Bhutoria from the Biden campaign said that the Democratic presidential candidate believes the story of America is one of ordinary people doing extraordinary things. "The small business and entrepreneurship community is a core part of the American community and their contributions are evident in every part of society — and they are critical to our collective success as a nation," he said.

Kiran and Kashish Shinde, the couple who own Kashish Salon Inc in the Silicon Valley, hoped that the next administration pays attention to pain points of small business owners and brings appropriate measures to support small business owners like me. "COVID-19 shutdown has immensely affected small businesses like Beauty Salons. I am a small business owner for multiple salons. No Protection for rent to be paid for shut down period Government did not think about the business owners who are renters. The government introduced short term rent protection but what about the pending or no paid rent for the lockdown period? Landlords are behind business owners to collect rents," they said.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

Ahead of U.S. poll, Trump ends a U.S. restriction applying to Israeli settlements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Press, social media blocking serious charges against Biden: Trump

US President Donald Trump has accused both the mainstream and social media companies of blocking serious charges of corruption against his rival and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, saying the situation was causing America to ex...

Canada border officer had concerns about interviewing Huawei CFO ahead of arrest

A Canadian border officer told a court on Wednesday he had concerns about intercepting and interviewing Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou before police arrested her on a warrant from the United States almost two years ago. Scott K...

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll passes 90,000

Mexicos health ministry reported on Wednesday 5,595 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 495 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 906,863 and the death toll to 90,309.Health officials have said the r...

PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Oct.29

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. The TimesThe UK government believes that a German vaccine backed by Pfizer could be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020