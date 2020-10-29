Left Menu
Development News Edition

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct. 29

Alphabet Inc owned Google is planning an aggressive campaign targeted against French commissioner Thierry Breton and other regulators in Brussels to weaken support for new rules curbing big tech's power. The two largest shareholders in London-listed copper miner Kaz Minerals have made a 3 billion pounds ($3.91 billion) all-cash buyout offer for the group.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 07:08 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 07:08 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct. 29

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Tiffany board approves sale to LVMH at lower price https://on.ft.com/3e6bP3f

Asda buyers' petrol stations business hit by Moody's downgrade https://on.ft.com/3jGkhHE

Internal Google document reveals campaign against EU lawmakers https://on.ft.com/2TALzVw

Top shareholders in Kaz Minerals launch 3 billion pounds buyout https://on.ft.com/34yZqlo

Overview U.S. Jeweller Tiffany & Co's board has agreed to a slightly lower price to approve its acquisition by French luxury goods group LVMH.

Petrol station operator EG Group was downgraded by ratings agency Moody's over governance issues and high debt levels. Alphabet Inc owned Google is planning an aggressive campaign targeted against French commissioner Thierry Breton and other regulators in Brussels to weaken support for new rules curbing big tech's power.

The two largest shareholders in London-listed copper miner Kaz Minerals have made a 3 billion pounds ($3.91 billion) all-cash buyout offer for the group. ($1 = 0.7673 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hurricane Zeta slams Louisiana with high winds, 'life-threatening' surge

Hurricane Zeta smashed into Louisiana on Wednesday with 110-mile-per-hour 175 kph winds and what government trackers called a life-threatening storm surge, the third hurricane to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast state this year.Zetas extremely dange...

S&P 500 sinks 3.5% as surging virus cases lead to shutdowns

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 943 points Wednesday as surging coronavirus cases forced more shutdown measures in Europe and raised fears of more restrictions in the U.S. The SP 500 slid 3.5, its third straight loss and its biggest d...

U.S. rejection throws WTO leadership race into confusion

The World Trade Organizations bid to elect a new leader was plunged into uncertainty on Wednesday after the United States rejected the Nigerian woman proposed as the global trade watchdogs next director-general. Just six days before the U.S...

Democrats raise concerns about U.S. Postal delays ahead of election

Democrats in Congress on Wednesday said reported delays in mail deliveries in some U.S. cites could jeopardize the delivery of ballots ahead of next weeks presidential election.U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington late Tuesday o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020