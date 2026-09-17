Recent developments in Russia indicate a significant governmental intervention in foreign corporate operations, as President Vladimir Putin has ordered the temporary administration of Russian assets belonging to Swiss food company Nestle and the French supermarket group Auchan. The presidential decree issued on Thursday revealed this strategic shift.

As per the decree, the management of these assets will now fall under L.E.V. Management's purview, underscoring a notable escalation in measures affecting global businesses within Russia.

The move, reflective of geopolitical tensions, places mounting pressure on foreign entities, further complicating the economic landscape for international firms operating in the region, amidst shifting political and economic directives.