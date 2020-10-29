Left Menu
Development News Edition

Torry Harris' "Legacy to cloud-native kit" in TMForum Digital Transformation World 2020

BRISTOL, England, BANGALORE, India and DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS) announced the roll out of its 'Legacy to cloud-native kit' at TMForum Digital Transformation World Series (DTWS) 2020.

PTI | Bristol | Updated: 29-10-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 12:32 IST
Torry Harris' "Legacy to cloud-native kit" in TMForum Digital Transformation World 2020
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

BRISTOL, England, BANGALORE, India and DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS) announced the roll out of its 'Legacy to cloud-native kit' at TMForum Digital Transformation World Series (DTWS) 2020. The kit helps enterprises retain their legacy differentiators while methodically transitioning select legacy functionality to a cloud-native setup, accelerated by tools at every step of the process. The cloud-native environment achieved through the kit can meet and exceed high-performance requirements that many enterprises need at the moment. According to Shuba Sridhar, Vice President – Strategic Initiatives, "Your legacy assets, built over the years, are important and valuable. Torry Harris helps IT leaders analyze, extract and modernize functionality from their legacy estate in a consistent manner for a standardized, accelerated move to a cloud native setup." "With our legacy to cloud native kit, you can leverage ready-to-deploy digital tools, automation frameworks, and services aligned to industry standards. The kit helps you build scale and efficiency while standardizing cloud-native components across group companies and reducing OpEx costs," she adds.

The kit comes equipped with a micro-gateway: DigitMarket™ API Manager, a visual integration tool: Coupler, a deployment automation tool: Deplomatic, a stubbing automation tool: AutoStub® and an API test automation tool: Automaton™. About Torry Harris Torry Harris is a multinational provider of business, technology, and IT consulting services. For over two decades, it is focused on providing solutions in the areas of Integration for digital enablement, digital marketplace services, full life-cycle API management for digital ecosystem enablement. The company is headquartered in New Jersey (USA), with development centers in Bangalore, India.

It has offices in Bristol (UK), Slough (UK), Dubai (UAE), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany) and Paris (France). To know more, visit https://www.torryharris.com.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

I-T dept raids 22 locations in Tamil Nadu, identifies unaccounted investments

The Income Tax department carried out searches at 22 premises in Tamil Nadu on a group running educational institutions and identified unaccounted investments and on-money payments of around Rs 150 crore, officials said on Thursday. Accordi...

SC issues notice to Centre on plea alleging Remdesivir, Fabiparivir are used to treat COVID-19 without proper approval.

SC issues notice to Centre on plea alleging Remdesivir, Fabiparivir are used to treat COVID-19 without proper approval....

ECB to signal more stimulus as second-wave recession fears grow

The European Central Bank is expected to resist pressure to unveil fresh stimulus measures on Thursday but it is likely to pave the way for action in December as fresh curbs to contain the coronavirus pandemic fuel fears over a new recessio...

Cricket-CA braced for $85 million revenue dip due to pandemic

Cricket Australia CA said on Thursday it posted a A45.9 million deficit in the last financial year and could see a A120 million 85.55 million dip its projected revenue for the 2021 period due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. CA, whic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020