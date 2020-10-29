Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-American honored with Utah Governor’s Medal

Patel has received distinguished honours locally and across the globe for his leadership, mentorship and contributions to the scientific communities including the State of Utah’s Governor’s Medal for Science and Technology Award – Industry Category in 1996.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-10-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 13:51 IST
Indian-American honored with Utah Governor’s Medal

Eminent Indian-American entrepreneur Dr Dinesh C Patel has been honored with Utah Governor’s Lifetime Achievement Medal for Science and Technology for his contribution in the field of biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. Considered the father of biotechnology and pharmaceuticals in the Rocky Mountain region, Patel has been instrumental in creating, driving and growing Utah’s science and technology community into the rich landscape, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

The Governor’s Medal for Science and Technology has been awarded to deserving recipients since 1987 as a symbol of recognition to those who have provided distinguished service to the state in the fields of science and technology. It has been nearly 40 years since Patel came to Utah. His innovations and hard work brought financial success and improved the lives of thousands across the globe.

Patel founded TheraTech Inc., in 1985 serving as president and CEO. He led the company in a successful initial public offering in 1992, and successful acquisition in 1999 when Watson Pharmaceuticals, Inc. purchased the company for over USD 350 million. Post TheraTech, Patel founded Salus Therapeutics, a biotechnology company that developed anti-sense pharmaceuticals. Genta Inc, acquired Salus in 2003 for USD 30 million.

He continued to start and grow companies in the state, founding and cofounding other successful ventures, including a family investment firm, Patel Family Investments, which has a current portfolio of over 25 early-stage companies and 12 private equity/venture funds. Patel has received distinguished honours locally and across the globe for his leadership, mentorship and contributions to the scientific communities including the State of Utah’s Governor’s Medal for Science and Technology Award – Industry Category in 1996.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC stays Uttarakhand HC's order for CBI probe against Chief Minister

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed an order of the Uttarakhand High Court directing the Central Bureau of Investigation to register an FIR against Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on basis of allegations levelled against him. A bench ...

Hindi writer threatens legal action against ‘Mirzapur 2’, claims makers misrepresented his novel

Hindi crime fiction novelist Surendra Mohan Pathak has threatened legal action against the makers of Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur 2 for allegedly misrepresenting his novel Dhabba as sheer porno. In the third episode of season two, vet...

Illegal CIS case: Sebi slaps Rs 1.5-cr fine on Samruddha Jeevan Foods, others

Markets regulator Sebi has imposed a penalty totalling Rs 1.5 crore on Samruddha Jeevan Foods India Limited and three others for mobilising funds from investors through unregistered collective investment schemes. The company offered various...

Philippines reports 1,761 new COVID-19 infections

Manila Philippines, October 29 ANIXinhua The Philippines Department of Health DOH on Thursday reported 1,761 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the countrys total tally to 376,935. The DOH said 740 more patients have recovered, raisi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020