Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong stocks end lower tracking overnight Wall Street rout

Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Thursday, following a rout on the Wall Street overnight, but losses were capped by gains for IT and industrials. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 122.20 points, or 0.49%, at 24,586.60.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 29-10-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 14:45 IST
Hong Kong stocks end lower tracking overnight Wall Street rout
Representative Image Image Credit:

Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Thursday, following a route on the Wall Street overnight, but losses were capped by gains for IT and industrials.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 122.20 points, or 0.49%, at 24,586.60. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.08% to 9,955.46. ** But Hang Seng IT index rose 1.6%, with bellwether Meituan Dianping rising 6.1% to a new high.

** U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday, with the Dow closing at lows last seen in late July, as coronavirus cases soared globally and investors worried about the possibility of a contested U.S. presidential election next week. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Techtronic Industries Co Ltd, which gained 2.24%, while the biggest loser was WH Group Ltd, which fell 5.1%.

** Investors are now taking a wait-and-see attitude ahead of the U.S. election, KGI Securities noted in a report. ** Democrat Joe Biden would immediately consult with America's main allies before deciding on the future of U.S. tariffs on China, seeking "collective leverage" to strengthen his hand against Beijing if he is elected president, Biden's top advisers said on Wednesday.

** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.11% at 3,272.73, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.75%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.61%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.37%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.7104 per U.S. dollar at 0829 GMT, 0.28% firmer than the previous close of 6.729. ** The top gainers among H-shares were Meituan, up 6.14%, followed by ENN Energy Holdings Ltd, gaining 3.97%, and China Resources Beer Holdings Co Ltd, up 3.26%.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Deadly attacks in France

An attacker with a knife killed three people and wounded several others at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, police said. Here are some other attacks that have taken place in France- Oct. 16 - School teacher Samuel Paty was b...

Randeep Hooda, Ileana D'Cruz welcome new normal, read 'Unfair N Lovely' script virtually

Embracing the new normal, actors Randeep Hooda and Ileana DCruz took up virtual script reading session for their upcoming film Unfair N Lovely on Thursday. The actors were seen reading script over a video call amid the ongoing fear of coron...

American jailed for bid to overthrow Vietnam government says he was kidnapped

A U.S. citizen sentenced last year to 12 years in a Vietnamese jail for attempting to overthrow the state spoke of his 27-month detention at a Zoom news conference on Wednesday, after he was released and returned to his home in California l...

UPDATE 2-Lukashenko announces security shake-up to tighten grip on Belarus

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko replaced his interior minister and named three security hawks to new roles on Thursday to tighten his grip on the country after nearly 12 weeks of mass protests. Ivan Kubrakov, who as head of police in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020