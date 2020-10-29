LinkedIn launches new tools, resources to help unemployed professionals get back to work

Left Menu
These new additions come at a time when hiring in India continues to recover at a 12 per cent year-on-year growth rate in August 2020, as per LinkedIn’s labour market data, but competition for jobs is 30 per cent higher than last year. LinkedIn's new 'Career Explorer' tool helps job-seekers find new jobs by mapping their skills to open roles, and the new #Hiring frame helps managers share that they are hiring right from their profiles, enabling job-seekers to see open opportunities directly in their feed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 17:17 IST
Leading professional network LinkedIn on Thursday launched new tools and resources to help unemployed professionals get back to work. These new additions come at a time when hiring in India continues to recover at a 12 per cent year-on-year growth rate in August 2020, as per LinkedIn’s labour market data, but competition for jobs is 30 per cent higher than last year.

LinkedIn's new 'Career Explorer' tool helps job-seekers find new jobs by mapping their skills to open roles, and the new #Hiring frame helps managers share that they are hiring right from their profiles, enabling job-seekers to see open opportunities directly in their feed. "As the world faces a global unemployment crisis with 140 million people out of work, LinkedIn is helping professionals identify new careers and how to get there, empowering professionals with insights on in-demand jobs and fastest-growing skills, and making it easier for professionals to find people that are hiring," LinkedIn said in a release.

To help members prepare for the new up and coming technology roles, LinkedIn has also added new 'Skills Assessments' based on top trending skills so members can showcase their proficiency. "In this global unemployment crisis, we are committed to helping job-seekers with the right insights and tools such as Career Explorer to find new careers based on their skills and continue advancing professionally. The new 'Hiring' profile photo frame will also make it easy for job-seekers to find open roles," said Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn.

According to LinkedIn's Workforce Confidence Index findings, about 3 in 5 (62 per cent) Indian professionals are willing to pivot their careers to navigate these testing times. LinkedIn data also show that professionals from recreation & travel, retail, and corporate services are more likely to look for jobs outside their current industry. LinkedIn has identified the top 5 fastest growing skills that professionals have added to their profiles at the greatest rate this year. In India, Python (programming language) emerged as the fastest-growing skill, followed by machine learning, data structures, digital marketing, and HTML 5.

