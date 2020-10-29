Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disneyland Paris to close again as France orders second virus lockdown

Walt Disney Co's Disneyland theme park in Paris will close again as France heads back into lockdown to fight a second wave of coronavirus infections, the company said on Thursday. Disneyland Paris had shut down in March to help fight the pandemic and reopened in July. The park will shut down at the end of the day Oct. 29.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-10-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 18:43 IST
Disneyland Paris to close again as France orders second virus lockdown

Walt Disney Co's Disneyland theme park in Paris will close again as France heads back into lockdown to fight a second wave of coronavirus infections, the company said on Thursday. Disneyland Paris had shut down in March to help fight the pandemic and reopened in July.

The park will shut down at the end of the day Oct. 29. Under French measures that take effect on Friday, people will be required to stay in their homes except to buy essential goods, seek medical attention or exercise for up to one hour a day. They will be permitted to go to work if their employer deems it impossible for them to do the job from home. Schools will stay open.

Disney's parks in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Florida remain open with attendance limits and other safeguards to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Disneyland in California has been closed since March. The company announced in September that it was laying off 28,000 workers, most of them at U.S. theme parks.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: CSK win toss, elect to bowl first against KKR

Chennai Super Kings CSK have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders KKR here at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. MS Dhoni-led side has the worst outing this season in the history of the Indian Premier L...

EU urged to demand tougher Thai labour safeguards before trade talks

Adds comment from Commission spokeswoman By Nanchanok WongsamuthBANGKOK, Oct 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The European Union should ensure that Thailand tightens its labour laws as a condition for resuming trade talks, rights groups and ...

Sweden sets another daily COVID-19 case record as hospitals feel strain

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 2,820 new coronavirus cases on Oct. 28, the highest since the pandemic began and the third record number in a matter of days, Health Agency statistics showed on Thursda...

Cong, BJP attack Ker govt over arrest of CPI-M state secy's son; LDF distances itself

The opposition Congress and BJP in Kerala on Thursday lashed out at the LDF government over the arrest of CPIM state chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnans son Bineesh Kodiyeri by the ED, alleging anti-national activities were being carried out under...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020