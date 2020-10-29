Left Menu
Development News Edition

Economist Oscar Llamosas named as new Paraguayan finance minister

He will also take the lead on trimming Paraguay's fiscal deficit to 4% in 2021, down from an expected 7% this year. Llamosas, a 20-year political veteran, has also served as director of the Treasury and oversaw macro-fiscal economics for the government.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 20:10 IST
Economist Oscar Llamosas named as new Paraguayan finance minister

Economist Oscar Llamosas was named as Paraguay's new finance minister by President Mario Abdo on Thursday, after the previous minister stepped down for a senior role at Latin America's main lending bank.

Llamosas, a former vice minister of Paraguay's financial administration, will lead the economic team after the departure of Benigno López, who resigned this month for a position at the Washington-based Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). Llamosas will be tasked with carrying out a $2.5 billion economic reactivation plan that includes funds for public works, housing construction and social spending amid an expected 1.5% contraction this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. He will also take the lead on trimming Paraguay's fiscal deficit to 4% in 2021, down from an expected 7% this year.

Llamosas, a 20-year political veteran, has also served as director of the Treasury and oversaw macro-fiscal economics for the government.

Also Read: Bodies of migrants found in fertilizer shipment in Paraguay

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi court grants bail to BJP leader Hans Raj Hans in defamation complaint by Manish Sisodia

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to&#160;BJP leader&#160;Hans Raj Hans in a criminal defamation complaint filed by&#160;Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja granted the relief af...

Trump rule requires health plans to disclose costs up front

Trying to pull back the veil on health care costs to encourage competition, the Trump administration on Thursday finalised a requirement for insurers to tell consumers up front the actual prices for common tests and procedures. The late-inn...

ANALYSIS-What do waning COVID-19 antibodies tell us about immunity and vaccines?

Growing evidence that COVID-19 antibody levels can wane swiftly after someone is infected is not necessarily bad news for immunity, experts said on Thursday, and does not mean protection offered by coronavirus vaccines will be weak or short...

Pelosi scolds White House over no response in virus talks

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a scolding assessment of COVID-19 relief talks on Thursday, blaming Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for failing to produce answers to her demands for Democratic priorities as part of an almost USD 2 trill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020