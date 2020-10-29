Left Menu
Development News Edition

French cenbank head expects GDP drop in Q4 due to new COVID-19 wave

Growth in the euro zone's second-biggest economy was expected initially to be flat in the final three months of the year from the previous quarter. France recorded a 13.8% drop in gross domestic product in the second quarter after the government ordered one of Europe's strictest lockdowns to curb the outbreak spread.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 22:19 IST
French cenbank head expects GDP drop in Q4 due to new COVID-19 wave

The French economy will shrink in fourth quarter due to the second wave of new coronavirus infections in the country, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Thursday.

Speaking at a conference on climate change, Villeroy also said that the drop in gross domestic product (GDP) should be less severe than in first and second quarters. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel ordered on Wednesday their countries back into lockdown, as a massive second wave of infections threatens to overwhelm Europe before the winter.

Statistics agency INSEE warned in early October that economic rebound in France was likely to peter out in the fourth quarter as a resurgence of the epidemic weighs on business activity and lowered its outlook. Growth in the euro zone's second-biggest economy was expected initially to be flat in the final three months of the year from the previous quarter.

France recorded a 13.8% drop in gross domestic product in the second quarter after the government ordered one of Europe's strictest lockdowns to curb the outbreak spread. GDP fell by 5.9% in the first quarter.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

WB Guv meets Shah, TMC calls him "loudspeaker" of BJP

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the state of affairs and affairs of state, which he said, has turned into a police state and criticised its law and order situation. During th...

Pak army chief Gen Bajwa meets PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday to discuss the internal and external security situation. Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army, internal and external security situation was ...

Jeweler relieved of bag containing Rs 20 lakh

A bag with Rs 20 lakh in cash was stolen in broad daylight in the Saraf Bazaar area here on Thursday, police said. Complainant Bharat Madhukar Pawar, who owns a jewelery shop in Ashok Nagar, told the police that he visited Saraf Bazaar, a w...

Three dead as woman beheaded in attack in French church

A knife-wielding attacker shouting Allahu Akbar God is Greatest beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday.A defiant President Emmanuel Macron, declaring that France had been subject to a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020