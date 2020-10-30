Left Menu
Development News Edition

San Francisco's Transamerica Pyramid sold for USD 650 million

The price was initially over USD 700 million but the deal was delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic, which heavily disrupted the real estate market and sent most office workers home. The new owners, which include Germany's biggest pension fund, Bayerische Versorgungskamme, plan to renovate the building that has been a recognizable part of the San Francisco skyline since it was built in 1972.

PTI | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 30-10-2020 02:38 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 01:18 IST
San Francisco's Transamerica Pyramid sold for USD 650 million
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Transamerica Pyramid, one of San Francisco's most iconic buildings, has sold for USD 650 million, eight months after an sales agreement was reached. New York investor Michael Shvo, Deutsche Finance America and other investors bought the building from Aegon, owner of namesake insurance company Transamerica Corp., the San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday.

The building, the second tallest in the city, had never been previously sold. The price was initially over USD 700 million but the deal was delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic, which heavily disrupted the real estate market and sent most office workers home.

The new owners, which include Germany's biggest pension fund, Bayerische Versorgungskamme, plan to renovate the building that has been a recognizable part of the San Francisco skyline since it was built in 1972. The deal also includes two nearby buildings, at 505 Sansome St. and 545 Sansome St., which is a potential development site. The three buildings total around 760,000 square feet (70,606 square meters).

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook quarterly revenue beats estimates

Facebook Inc beat analysts estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as more businesses used its digital advertising tools during a pandemic-induced surge in online traffic.Total revenue, which primarily consists of ad sales, rose to 21....

Ex-embassy worker suspected of sexually assaulting 24 women

A former U.S. embassy worker in Mexico is believed to have drugged and sexually assaulted as many as two dozen women, filming many of them while they were unconscious, according to federal prosecutors. Brian Jeffrey Raymond was arrested ear...

Chinese, U.S. military chiefs hold crisis communication, says China defence ministry

Chinese and U.S. military chiefs held talks on crisis communication this week, amid heightened tensions between the two military superpowers this year in the South China Sea, with the United States denying a report on a possible drone attac...

Alphabet sales growth revived as advertisers flock back to Google

Google parent Alphabet Inc on Thursday powered back to sales growth in the third quarter, beating analysts estimates as businesses initially hobbled by the coronavirus pandemic resumed advertising with the internets biggest supplier of ads....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020