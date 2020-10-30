Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook warns of tough 2021 as pandemic boosts ad revenue

30, beating analysts' estimates of $19.82 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Revenue growth at Facebook, the world's second-biggest seller of online ads after Alphabet's Google, had been cooling even prior to the pandemic as its business matured, although it still came in at more than 20% throughout 2019.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 02:14 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 02:14 IST
Facebook warns of tough 2021 as pandemic boosts ad revenue

Facebook Inc on Thursday warned of a tougher 2021 despite beating analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue as businesses adjusting to the global pandemic continued to rely on the company's digital ad tools. The social media company said in its outlook that it faced "a significant amount of uncertainty," citing impending privacy changes by Apple and a possible reversal in the shift to online commerce that was prompted by the pandemic.

"Considering that online commerce is our largest ad vertical, a change in this trend could serve as a headwind to our 2021 ad revenue growth," it said. Shares of the world's biggest social network were flat in extended trading.

"It appears that investors are disappointed that despite user growth jumping across most regions during the quarter, the social media platform reported a decrease in users in North America, which covers the U.S. and Canada," said Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com. Total revenue, which primarily consists of ad sales, rose to $21.47 billion from $17.65 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, beating analysts' estimates of $19.82 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue growth at Facebook, the world's second-biggest seller of online ads after Alphabet's Google, had been cooling even prior to the pandemic as its business matured, although it still came in at more than 20% throughout 2019. Still, compared to expectations, the company has had a bumper year due to surging use of its platforms by users stuck at home amid virus-related lockdowns, which cushioned online ad sales even as broader economic activity suffered.

A July ad boycott over Facebook's handling of hate speech, which saw some of the social media giant's biggest individual spenders press pause, barely made a dent in sales, which mostly come from small businesses. Monthly active users rose to 2.74 billion, compared with estimates of 2.70 billion.

Total expenses increased 28% to $13.43 billion, with costs continuing to grow as Facebook tries to quell criticism that its handling of user privacy and abusive content is lax. The company has been under especially strong pressure ahead of next week's U.S. presidential election and is aiming to avoid a repeat of 2016, when Russia used its platforms to spread election-related misinformation.

Net income came in at $7.85 billion, or $2.71 per share, compared with $6.09 billion, or $2.12 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of $1.90 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Also Read: Alphabet sales growth back as Google key for advertisers

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Alderweireld’s hometown dream remains unfulfilled in Antwerp

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld is so attached to his home town he has a tattoo of Antwerp Cathedral on his arm. But an opportunity to fulfil a childhood dream and play at the citys Bosuil Stadium on Thursday failed to material...

World condemns terrorist attack in France

Scores of countries and heads of states have come out in support of France after a knife-wielding man killed two women and a man at the Notre-Dame Basilica in Nice and injured several others on Thursday. The attack in Nice was followed by a...

Facebook quarterly revenue beats estimates

Facebook Inc beat analysts estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as more businesses used its digital advertising tools during a pandemic-induced surge in online traffic.Total revenue, which primarily consists of ad sales, rose to 21....

Ex-embassy worker suspected of sexually assaulting 24 women

A former U.S. embassy worker in Mexico is believed to have drugged and sexually assaulted as many as two dozen women, filming many of them while they were unconscious, according to federal prosecutors. Brian Jeffrey Raymond was arrested ear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020