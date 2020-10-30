MoEngage Named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms

Left Menu
Company has achieved rapid growth and adoption of its AI-powered, insights-led customer engagement solution SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MoEngage, the leading insights-led customer engagement platform, today announced that it has been named a "Leader" in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms report.

PTI | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 30-10-2020 10:19 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 09:59 IST
Company has achieved rapid growth and adoption of its AI-powered, insights-led customer engagement solution SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MoEngage, the leading insights-led customer engagement platform, today announced that it has been named a "Leader" in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms report. This is the third consecutive year that MoEngage has been recognized in this report. A complimentary copy of the report is available here. MoEngage's heritage in AI-powered, insights-led customer engagement, its three-tiered support strategy for customer success, and commitment to product innovation have contributed to the company's growth and recognition in the mobile marketing category.

"We believe Gartner's recognition of MoEngage as a Leader validates our company's vision and guiding principles – to build the world's most trusted, insights-led customer engagement platform," said Raviteja Dodda, CEO & Founder of MoEngage. "We pride ourselves on being a customer-obsessed organization in everything that we do, and we look forward to continuing to help our customers be successful in their customer engagement strategies ." In addition, MoEngage has seen significant growth and momentum in the market. In the past year alone, MoEngage has: • Driven a 75.5% YoY increase in new customer growth in the third quarter of 2020, now supporting more than 1,000 customers worldwide • Seen rapid adoption of its solution by global enterprise brands including Ally Financial, Hearst, Samsung, McAfee, Generali, Danone, CIMB Bank, Deutsche Telekom [T-Mobile], Travelodge, Flipkart, OYO, among others • Raised $25 million in Series C funding to support its continued expansion into North America and Europe • Released exciting product updates (including User Paths, Cards, Predictive Segments based on RFM Analysis, and MoEngage Analytics), as well as expanded partnerships with Mixpanel and Amplitude • Launched our #GROWTH platform to facilitate peer learning, and conducted 25+ events across 14 cities with 75+ speakers, and 5000+ participants. In addition, we introduced our #GROWTH Academy, an e-portal and knowledge hub for growth marketers and product owners that covers all aspects of delighting your customers - from onboarding to engagement and long-term retention. MoEngage is one of the fastest-growing companies in this market and rated by customers on Gartner Peer Insights.

Visit our website to learn more about MoEngage, and access your complimentary copy of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms here. Gartner Disclaimer Gartner Magic Quadrant on Mobile Marketing Platforms, by Mike McGuire, Anna Maria Virzi, and Joseph Enever, 26th October 2020.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About MoEngage MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform, built for the customer-obsessed marketers and product owners. MoEngage enables hyper-personalization at scale across multiple channels like mobile push, email, in-app, web push, on-site messages, and SMS. With AI-powered automation and optimization, brands can analyze audience behavior and engage consumers with personalized communication at every touchpoint across their lifecycle. More than 1,000+ brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to send 50 billion messages to 500 million consumers every month. With offices in nine countries, MoEngage is backed by marquee investors such as Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Helion Ventures, Exfinity Ventures, and Venture East. To learn more, visit www.moengage.com. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1323058/MoEngage.jpg

